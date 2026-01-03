Zohran Mamdani in action: NYC mayor hits subway, takes selfies, sparks controversy

From Queens subway to City Hall, Mamdani mixes relatability with bold moves.
Zohran Mamdani, 34, New York City’s first Muslim, South Asian, and youngest mayor in a century, began his first full day on the job with a subway commute from his Queens apartment.
Bundled against the cold, he posed for selfies, greeted fellow riders, and reviewed briefing materials—demonstrating his commitment to staying relatable while leading the nation’s largest city.
The ride quickly went viral on social media, highlighting his pledge that “government looks and lives like the people it represents.”
Mamdani’s first day mirrored that of many New Yorkers: a subway ride from Queens to Manhattan. When two French tourists looked confused by the commotion, he introduced himself as “the new mayor of New York,” holding up a copy of the New York Daily News with his smiling face as proof of his new role.
Mamdani continues a tradition of NYC mayors using public transit to show relatability. Predecessors Eric Adams, Bill de Blasio, and Michael Bloomberg all used the subway to make political points. Within minutes of arriving at City Hall, images of Mamdani’s ride were trending on social media, reinforcing his promise that government “looks and lives like the people it represents.”
On his Instagram handle, Mamdani shared a glimpse of life outside City Hall: “Best way to end day 2: chicken roast and aloo bhortha from Boishakhi.”
He moved swiftly on affordability, launching a Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants and task forces to identify housing sites and policies for better availability. During his inauguration, he rejected “small expectations,” pledging initiatives such as rent freezes, city-owned grocery stores, universal childcare, and fare-free buses.
“Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously,” he said.
One of Mamdani’s first acts was revoking select executive orders from former Mayor Eric Adams, including two Israel-related measures. The move drew criticism from Jewish groups and the Israeli government, though Mamdani emphasised support for the community and vowed to combat hate.
Mamdani leaned into his democratic socialist platform, pledging to use city power to improve lives and foster collectivism.
He also reaffirmed plans to tax the wealthy to fund universal childcare and other progressive programs, with allies such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders attending his inauguration.
Despite criticism from national figures and overseas actors, Mamdani emphasised inclusivity:
“I stand alongside those who voted for this day…and just as resolutely alongside those who did not,” he said, pledging to protect all New Yorkers regardless of political views.
With inputs from AP
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox