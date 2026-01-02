Music at the inauguration showcased a broad range of cultural influences and traditions
Dubai: Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration as New York mayor on January 1 concluded on a high-energy note with an unexpected Punjabi music performance that quickly went viral on social media. The ceremony, attended by hundreds of New Yorkers, ended with Toronto-based Punjabi artist Babbulicious performing the song "Gaddi Red Challenger," prompting spontaneous dancing among the audience.
Mamdani was seen enjoying the moment alongside his wife, Rama Duwaji, as the crowd joined in, turning the formal event into a lively celebration. Clips of the performance spread rapidly online, with many viewers praising the joyful and inclusive atmosphere that marked the close of the ceremony.
The musical programme throughout the inauguration reflected a broad range of cultural influences. Guests were welcomed by DJ mOma, followed by a performance of Bread and Roses by Grammy-winning singer Lucy Dacus. Actor Mandy Patinkin later joined the PS22 Chorus of Staten Island for a rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, before Babbulicious’s Punjabi performance brought the event to a close.
Born to an Indian mother and a Ugandan father of Indian origin, Mamdani has often highlighted his multicultural background. During his campaign, he actively connected with South Asian communities, including releasing a campaign video in Hindi and playing the Bollywood song Dhoom Machale during his victory speech.
Supporters viewed the Punjabi performance at the inauguration as a continuation of that outreach, reflecting the diverse cultural fabric of New York City. The moment underscored how music and shared celebration can bring people together, transforming a civic milestone into a memorable and widely shared cultural moment.
