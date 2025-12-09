Zohran Mamdani moves into Gracie Mansion, citing family safety and focus on city agenda
New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani confirmed that he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, will move into Gracie Mansion after he assumes office in January.
In a social media post, Mamdani said the decision prioritises his family’s safety and allows him to fully focus on his affordability agenda for New Yorkers.
“This decision came down to our family's safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for,” he wrote, adding that their home in Astoria will “always live inside” him.
According to media reports, Mamdani currently resides in a rent-stabilised one-bedroom apartment in Astoria, paying around $2,300 per month.
The 800-square-foot unit includes heat and hot water, a communal laundry room, and an elevator, a rare feature in the area.
By contrast, Gracie Mansion offers:
Views of the East River
Large entertaining rooms and a dining room with Parisian-inspired wallpaper
Meals prepared by a full-time chef
High security with fences, cameras, and stationed police officers
The move also marks a significant lifestyle change from Astoria’s youthful, affordable neighbourhood to the Upper East Side, home to iconic museums and high-end residences.
At 34, Mamdani will be the youngest New York mayor in over a century. The democratic socialist campaigned on housing stability and affordability.
He faced criticism for living in subsidised housing despite an annual income of $142,000, with former governor Andrew Cuomo highlighting the perceived incongruity.
According to Realtor.com, Gracie Mansion was built in 1799 by merchant Archibald Gracie along the East River, in today’s Upper East Side. Over the centuries, it has served many roles, from private residence to museum and public facility.
Private home
Concession facility
Museum base
In 1942, Mayor Fiorello La Guardia became the first mayor to live there, establishing its role as the official mayoral residence.
Gracie Mansion has evolved under successive mayors:
1960s: Robert F Wagner Jr expanded it with the Susan E Wagner Wing, adding ballrooms and reception areas.
1981–84: Edward I Koch and Joan K Davidson oversaw major restorations via the Gracie Mansion Conservancy.
2002: Bloomberg modernised interior and exterior spaces, though he did not reside there personally.
de Blasio era: Introduced curated exhibitions emphasising the mansion as the “People’s House,” reflecting diversity and civic history.
The mansion spans over 10,000 sq ft and blends historic architecture with functional modern spaces.
A monochromatic teal library with historical figurines
Ballroom and dining rooms with 1820s wallpaper
Fireplace mantle from Alexander Hamilton’s death site
Furniture from Revolutionary War descendants
Public tours are available, highlighting the home’s centuries-old heritage and connection to New York’s history.
For Mamdani, the move is more than a change of address. It allows him to focus on governance while ensuring family safety, while marking a symbolic step from representing Astoria to leading the entire city.
Gracie Mansion, managed by the Department of Parks & Recreation and the Historic House Trust, remains a centuries-old emblem of New York’s political and cultural evolution.
Not originally a mayoral home: Served as museum, concession building, and private home before 1942.
La Guardia first mayor to live there: Took residence during WWII.
Not all mayors live there: Bloomberg and Giuliani used it mostly for official events.
Federal-style architecture: One of NYC’s few surviving 18th-century homes.
Multiple restorations: Including the 1981–82 Wagner Wing addition and interior preservation.
