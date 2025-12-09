GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani moves into Gracie Mansion to prioritise city agenda

Zohran Mamdani moves into Gracie Mansion, citing family safety and focus on city agenda

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Astoria Renter to Gracie Mansion? Why Mamdani's housing choice is his first political test
Astoria Renter to Gracie Mansion? Why Mamdani's housing choice is his first political test
X | @DailyGuardian1

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani confirmed that he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, will move into Gracie Mansion after he assumes office in January.

In a social media post, Mamdani said the decision prioritises his family’s safety and allows him to fully focus on his affordability agenda for New Yorkers.

“This decision came down to our family's safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for,” he wrote, adding that their home in Astoria will “always live inside” him.

From Astoria to Manhattan: A lifestyle shift

According to media reports, Mamdani currently resides in a rent-stabilised one-bedroom apartment in Astoria, paying around $2,300 per month.

The 800-square-foot unit includes heat and hot water, a communal laundry room, and an elevator, a rare feature in the area.

By contrast, Gracie Mansion offers:

  • Views of the East River

  • Large entertaining rooms and a dining room with Parisian-inspired wallpaper

  • Meals prepared by a full-time chef

  • High security with fences, cameras, and stationed police officers

The move also marks a significant lifestyle change from Astoria’s youthful, affordable neighbourhood to the Upper East Side, home to iconic museums and high-end residences.

Mamdani’s rise to mayor

At 34, Mamdani will be the youngest New York mayor in over a century. The democratic socialist campaigned on housing stability and affordability.

He faced criticism for living in subsidised housing despite an annual income of $142,000, with former governor Andrew Cuomo highlighting the perceived incongruity.

Gracie Mansion: New York’s historic mayoral home

According to Realtor.com, Gracie Mansion was built in 1799 by merchant Archibald Gracie along the East River, in today’s Upper East Side. Over the centuries, it has served many roles, from private residence to museum and public facility.

  • Private home

  • Concession facility

  • Museum base

In 1942, Mayor Fiorello La Guardia became the first mayor to live there, establishing its role as the official mayoral residence.

Renovations and mayoral touches

Gracie Mansion has evolved under successive mayors:

  • 1960s: Robert F Wagner Jr expanded it with the Susan E Wagner Wing, adding ballrooms and reception areas.

  • 1981–84: Edward I Koch and Joan K Davidson oversaw major restorations via the Gracie Mansion Conservancy.

  • 2002: Bloomberg modernised interior and exterior spaces, though he did not reside there personally.

  • de Blasio era: Introduced curated exhibitions emphasising the mansion as the “People’s House,” reflecting diversity and civic history.

Inside Gracie Mansion

The mansion spans over 10,000 sq ft and blends historic architecture with functional modern spaces.

Notable features include:

  • A monochromatic teal library with historical figurines

  • Ballroom and dining rooms with 1820s wallpaper

  • Fireplace mantle from Alexander Hamilton’s death site

  • Furniture from Revolutionary War descendants

Public tours are available, highlighting the home’s centuries-old heritage and connection to New York’s history.

What Mamdani’s move represents

For Mamdani, the move is more than a change of address. It allows him to focus on governance while ensuring family safety, while marking a symbolic step from representing Astoria to leading the entire city.

Gracie Mansion, managed by the Department of Parks & Recreation and the Historic House Trust, remains a centuries-old emblem of New York’s political and cultural evolution.

5 facts about Gracie Mansion

  1. Not originally a mayoral home: Served as museum, concession building, and private home before 1942.

  2. La Guardia first mayor to live there: Took residence during WWII.

  3. Not all mayors live there: Bloomberg and Giuliani used it mostly for official events.

  4. Federal-style architecture: One of NYC’s few surviving 18th-century homes.

  5. Multiple restorations: Including the 1981–82 Wagner Wing addition and interior preservation.

Related Topics:
America

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New York City Democratic mayor Zohran Mamdani waves with his wife Rama Duwaji

Who is Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani's wife?

4m read
Astoria Renter to Gracie Mansion? Why Mamdani's housing choice is his first political test

Mamdani’s NYC life: From leaky 1-BHK to Gracie Mansion

3m read
New York new mayor Mamdani is an Arsenal fan

Do you know New York’s mayor Mamdani is an Arsenal fan?

2m read
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani delivers remarks at his election night watch party at the Brooklyn Paramount on November 4, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

What does the New York City mayor actually do?

2m read