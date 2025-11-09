Mamdani opens up about his housing reality, from Astoria rental to 11,000‑sq‑ft mansion
Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, recently struggled to contain a leaking sink in his Astoria apartment, which costs $\$2,300$ monthly. The couple covered their floor with towels while they waited for the building's super to help.
“My wife and I have just talked about the fact that a one-bedroom is a little too small for us now,” he said on The New Yorker Radio Hour, speaking candidly about the realities of life in the city he’s about to lead.
The 34-year-old Indian-American Democratic socialist lives in an 800-square-foot apartment in a 1929 Queens building — modest by New York standards. There’s no in-unit laundry, but there’s an elevator and a shared laundry room. Despite his rising political profile, Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, have kept a grounded lifestyle that reflects his working-class image.
If Mamdani chooses to move, his next address could be Gracie Mansion — the 226-year-old mayoral residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The 11,000-square-foot Federal-style home overlooks the East River and boasts chandeliers, antique furniture, and sprawling gardens with apple and fig trees. It also comes with full-time staff, including a chef, and round-the-clock security.
Built in 1799, Gracie Mansion has hosted nearly every New York mayor since the 1940s. It’s both a historic landmark and a working residence — a space where mayors hold events, welcome dignitaries, and connect with the public.
But for Mamdani, who built his political identity around grassroots activism, moving in could send a different signal than staying put in Astoria.
For now, Mamdani hasn’t made up his mind. “I don’t yet have an answer on where I’m going to be living,” he told The New Yorker Radio Hour, “but I can tell you where I’m going to be working — and that’s City Hall.”
The decision is more than personal — it’s political. Staying in Astoria could reinforce his image as a people’s mayor, living among everyday New Yorkers. Moving to Gracie Mansion would embrace the office’s legacy and provide the security and space needed for official duties.
For now, Mamdani’s life remains split between two worlds: the leaky-sink reality of Queens and the historic grandeur of the Upper East Side — a contrast that captures the spirit of a city where ambition and authenticity coexist.
