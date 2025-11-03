How Zohran Mamdani is changing the way New Yorkers see politics

The contest has evolved into more than a city election: It reflects the struggle within the Democratic Party over identity, inclusion and the limits of dissent. Mamdani’s rise embodies the aspirations of a restless, younger electorate seeking representation and economic fairness — and the backlash it provokes in an anxious political climate. The outcome will signal whether a left-wing message rooted in multiculturalism and social equity can command power in America’s most symbolic city.