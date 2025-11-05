From Delhi’s midnight to New York’s dawn: Mamdani quotes Nehru after historic win

Quoting from Nehru’s 1947 Independence Day address, ‘Tryst with Destiny’, the 34-year-old said to cheering supporters in Brooklyn: “I’m reminded of Jawahar Lal Nehru’s words — a moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, New York has done just that. This new era demands clarity, courage, and vision, not excuses.”