Like many modern Arsenal supporters, Mamdani enjoys Arsenal Fan TV. But mostly neutrals love to watch AFTV more when Arsenal are in misery. In one post, he used an AFTV clip as the perfect meme reaction, showing he knows how to find humour in the emotional world of football fandom. This particular post came after Arsenal lost to their former manager Unai Emery, capturing the mix of frustration and laughter that defines the Gunners’ online community.