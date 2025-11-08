Mamdani, 34, likely grew up watching Arsène Wenger’s great Invincibles
Zohran Mamdani has made history as New York City’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor. A proud democratic socialist, he has always been open about his roots and passions beyond politics.
Speaking to a Sky News reporter after his election win, he said he never missed the excitement of transfer deadline day and would stay up late every year to watch it on their channel.
He is also a shareholder in Spanish club Real Oviedo, who play in La Liga, showing how deep his connection to football truly runs.
Born in Uganda and now 34, Mamdani likely grew up watching Arsene Wenger’s great invincibles. He has spoken about how the players from that era made him fall in love with the game. Thierry Henry is his favourite player.
Some of his old tweets which have resurfaced are as follows.
One of Mamdani’s oldest tweets about Arsenal dates back to 2011, when he expressed his admiration for Robin van Persie. The excitement in the post showed how much he enjoyed watching the Dutch forward during his peak years with the club.
Like many modern Arsenal supporters, Mamdani enjoys Arsenal Fan TV. But mostly neutrals love to watch AFTV more when Arsenal are in misery. In one post, he used an AFTV clip as the perfect meme reaction, showing he knows how to find humour in the emotional world of football fandom. This particular post came after Arsenal lost to their former manager Unai Emery, capturing the mix of frustration and laughter that defines the Gunners’ online community.
Back in 2013, Mamdani tweeted proudly when Arsenal were top of the Premier League in November. The optimism was short-lived as Arsenal later slipped to fourth, but his tweet captured the pure joy of a football fan celebrating his team’s form.
In 2020, as Mamdani’s political career gained momentum, he posted a reflection linking his two passions, politics and Arsenal. It showed how football remained a constant part of his life even as he entered public office.
Every Arsenal fan enjoys a bit of rivalry, and Mamdani is no exception. In another post, he hinted at a possible Tottenham collapse, proving his loyalty as a true Gunner.
