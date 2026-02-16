The Kurator’s New York Fashion Week AW26 Roundup

Ralph Lauren leads with heritage and elegance
New York Fashion Week AW26 arrived with purpose. This season felt decisive. Across Tribeca lofts, Hudson Yards venues, and every corner of the tents, the collections projected clarity: clothes that feel smart, sharp, and grounded in lived experience, rather than built for screens or attention. Practicality carried weight, and design felt intentional, never performative.
New York rediscovered confidence in its own voice. This was a season that reminded everyone why the city matters - not because it imitates European grandeur, but because its design language is rooted in reality, reinvention, and attitude. If this season had an ethos, it was simple: New York is not playing catch-up. It is leading.
Ralph Lauren opened the week with The Adventure of Fashion, and the show felt like a statement. This was the Lauren woman: fearless, grounded in heritage, yet reinterpreting it for now. The silhouettes were long and elegant, occasionally interrupted by decisive belts that marked the waist with authority. Tailoring appeared with a vintage nod - Donegal tweeds remade in body-conscious knitted cashmere, suiting softened by tactile layers - and yet nothing felt old-fashioned.
Corsetry and chainmail-inspired mesh peeked beneath coats and dresses, blending strength with fluidity. Outerwear dominated, from double-breasted windowpane coats to pebble-grain leather sweeping behind models. A sculpted leopard-print shearling jacket suggested drama engineered, not added. Earthy tones - tobacco, moss, charcoal, thistle - were threaded with metallic embroidery that caught the light without shouting. Every look spoke to craft and intention.
Catherine Holstein’s collection balanced structure and elegance in a way that felt purposeful and unqiue. High collars, sculpted shoulders, and layered tailoring created tension; gloves and gold chain details punctuated it. Black dominated, but texture and proportion kept each look alive.
We saw corsetry under flowing dresses, and sharp suiting layered over sheer blouses, creating a natural dialogue between strength and vulnerability. Khaite this season wasn’t just about elegance - it was about authority, expressed through careful construction and thoughtful layering.
Calvin Klein returned to precision. Sculpted coats, sharply cut trousers, and clean-lined suiting dominated the runway. Minimalism here was not about absence but control. Wool, leather, and structured knits reinforced the message: this is discipline as a form of elegance.
This was one of the season’s clearest statements: confidence can come, through proportion and construction, rather than attention-seeking theatrics.
Public School’s return felt like a brand maturing into its voice. Streetwear references were present but refined through tailoring and measured layering. Oversized outerwear met sharp cuts, and proportions felt intelligent rather than exaggerated. The collection reminded us that New York’s edge has always been about nuance - urban energy married to structure - and that edge has returned, polished and purposeful.
Marc Jacobs brought one of the most talked-about energy shifts of the week. Oversized knits, exaggerated sleeves, and bold layering created a playful tension across the runway. His palette leaned warm and saturated, with deep burgundies, rich greens, and unexpected flashes of neon. The show felt alive - a reminder that humor and attitude can coexist with thoughtful construction.