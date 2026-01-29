The Kurator's round-up: Paris Haute Couture Week

Paris this January was once again the stage for couture’s most daring and meticulous expressions, but Haute Couture Week 2026 carried a unique poignancy. For the first time in memory, the calendar proceeded without Giorgio Armani and Valentino Garavani, whose vision and legacy have long defined the city’s couture rhythm. Their absence was not simply felt as emptiness: it was a quiet meditation, a moment for the fashion world to both mourn and celebrate the enduring spirit of these houses. Into this reflective space stepped a generation of designers who embraced narrative, craft, and spectacle with renewed ambition, proving that couture remains a dialogue between past, present, and imagination.