The Kurator's Paris Fashion Week AW26 highlights 





At the Jardin des Tuileries, Jonathan Anderson transformed walking into an act of choreography and observation. Pleats caught light like ripples across the Grande Allée; hems and jackets echoed the formal geometry of the parterres; colour flickered in dialogue with statues and fountains. The garden was not backdrop but co-creator: petals bloomed in cold air, shadows fractured under stone pathways, and every step became a subtle performance of gesture, scale, and attention. Dior’s clothes responded to the movement of bodies, the angle of the sun, and the architecture of nature, turning the act of passing through a park into something so special.