



Demna’s debut AW26 runway at Gucci was built on a simple principle: make the brand have feeling again. This was a collection to be experienced. Tight, body-conscious silhouettes dominated — mini dresses, midi skirts, fitted tops, and low-rise trousers — creating a sense of energy and immediacy. Textures alternated between sheer lace, shimmering jacquard, and supple satin. Black anchored the palette, while jewel tones punctuated moments of drama.



Accessories, from updated handbags to chain-link jewellery, reinforced cohesion without distraction, as did the heavenly heels that made it hard not to add everything to our baskets immediately. Which, by the way, was possible — every piece in the collection was available to buy straight from the show.



The closing moment — Kate Moss in a black sequinned gown — perfectly concluded the vision: Gucci as sensation, not just image, and a revival of its finest 90s codes. Each look felt wearable yet exciting, like it could already belong to someone you know. A new chapter for Gucci — and we’re already eager to see what comes next.