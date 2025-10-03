GOLD/FOREX
Kashmir’s Gulmarg welcomes first snowfall, winter magic begins

The majestic Afarwat peak stood out, draped in a fresh blanket of snow

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
The majestic Afarwat peak in Gulmarg glistens under a fresh blanket of snow, marking the season’s first winter spell in Kashmir.
Dubai: Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir’s famed hill station, witnessed its first light snowfall of the season on Friday, signalling the early arrival of winter in the upper reaches of the valley. The gentle flurry, though thin, painted the slopes white, transforming the landscape into a picture-postcard scene that delighted both locals and visitors.

The majestic Afarwat peak stood out, draped in a fresh blanket of snow, while the cold spell brought a noticeable dip in temperatures across the region. The Pir Panjal range, where Gulmarg is nestled, is celebrated for its rolling meadows and pristine ski slopes, making it one of Asia’s most popular winter destinations.

The snowfall has sparked fresh optimism among hoteliers and tour operators ahead of the winter season. With Gulmarg traditionally drawing large numbers of domestic and international tourists, many see this as a promising start to the peak tourism months.

Residents welcomed the snow as more than just a natural spectacle — for them, the first flakes mark cultural traditions, agricultural rhythms, and a livelihood linked to the valley’s winter economy.

Authorities confirmed that roads remain open and accessible, but urged caution in higher altitudes where

