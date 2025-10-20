GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
FRIDAY-FASHION
FRIDAY-FASHION
Friday /
Fashion

Splash unveils new winter collection featuring Maya Diab

The collection celebrates the art of transitional dressing

Last updated:
By Friday
1 MIN READ
Splash unveils new winter collection featuring Maya Diab

Splash Fashions, the Middle East’s leading fashion retailer, has unveiled its much-anticipated Winter Collection just in time for the cool season. The collection celebrates the art of transitional dressing, where lightweight layers, cozy textures, and bold style statements come together to create an effortlessly wearable wardrobe.

Leading the campaign is Maya Diab, the Lebanese superstar and Splash fashion ambassador, known for her bold, trendsetting style. A singer, actress, and fashion icon across the Arab world, Maya perfectly embodies the essence of the Splash woman — confident, expressive, and effortlessly chic.

This season’s aesthetic draws inspiration from heritage prints, bohemian layers, and nostalgic touches from the 1970s and 1980s, reimagined through a modern, fashion-forward lens. The color palette embraces rich tones of burgundy, navy, red, and olive, evoking warmth, depth, and understated sophistication. From soft suedette jackets and flowy skirts to relaxed blazers and sporty outerwear, each piece is designed to transition seamlessly from crisp mornings to breezy nights.

The collection offers something for everyone, with beautiful; layered silhouettes for women, heritage-meets-sporty separates for men, and youthful streetwear edits from Kappa, Lee Cooper, and Iconic. Completing the line-up are plus-size styles, cozy sleepwear, and seasonal accessories that strike the perfect balance between comfort and confidence.

In the campaign, Maya Diab showcases standout looks from the collection, pairing soft textures and layers in ensembles that move effortlessly from day to night. Her signature glamour meets Splash’s contemporary edge, creating a story that feels both aspirational and relatable.

The Winter Collection is now available across Splash stores and online at splashfashions.com, inviting everyone to mix, match, and make the season their own.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kubbra Sait, a former Dubai girl who made a splash in Bollywood and Hollywood

How Kubbra Sait found her voice in Bollywood via Dubai

4m read
Sharjah mourns the loss of educational pioneer Mohammed Diab Al Mousa

Sharjah bids farewell to cultural and educational icon

2m read
The majestic Afarwat peak in Gulmarg glistens under a fresh blanket of snow, marking the season’s first winter spell in Kashmir.

Gulmarg in Kashmir turns white with season’s first snow

1m read
ADAFSA urges immediate registration of untagged livestock

Collect or sell untagged animals? Fines and jail apply

2m read