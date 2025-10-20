Splash unveils new winter collection featuring Maya Diab

This season’s aesthetic draws inspiration from heritage prints, bohemian layers, and nostalgic touches from the 1970s and 1980s, reimagined through a modern, fashion-forward lens. The color palette embraces rich tones of burgundy, navy, red, and olive, evoking warmth, depth, and understated sophistication. From soft suedette jackets and flowy skirts to relaxed blazers and sporty outerwear, each piece is designed to transition seamlessly from crisp mornings to breezy nights.