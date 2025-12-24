Holiday magic spreads across the nation with Al Maya Group’s Christmas showcase

Al Maya Group proudly announces its Christmas festive celebrations across all Al Maya Supermarkets in the UAE, transforming each store into a vibrant haven for the holiday season. With meticulously curated décor, seasonal themes, and a comprehensive assortment of festive essentials, Al Maya reaffirms its position as one of the UAE’s most dedicated retail groups in enhancing community celebrations.



This year’s Christmas rollout focuses on elevating the in-store experience, offering customers a warm, immersive and joyful environment as they prepare for the season. Every Al Maya Supermarket has been thoughtfully set up with traditional décor, festive colour palettes and a detailed selection of Christmas products, ensuring families can find everything they need under one trusted roof.



In a message highlighting the Group’s commitment to fostering festive spirit, Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO and Group Partner, Al Maya Group, said,

“We are honoured to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with our community, a season that symbolises hope, generosity, and togetherness. At Al Maya, our priority is to create an uplifting experience that resonates with the diverse population of the UAE. Our supermarkets are fully prepared with all festive essentials, complemented by an ambience that captures the true warmth of the season. We take great pride in standing with our customers as they celebrate cherished traditions with their families.”



Beyond the visually captivating décor, Al Maya Supermarkets feature a comprehensive range of seasonal items, festive staples, and speciality selections to support every household’s preparations. The Group’s commitment to quality, convenience, and community engagement remains at the forefront as it welcomes customers into a refined festive atmosphere.



With the UAE home to a multicultural population, Al Maya Group’s Christmas celebrations reflect its long-standing dedication to inclusivity, community spirit, and exceptional customer service. The Group invites residents across the country to explore its beautifully prepared stores and embrace the joy, unity, and celebration that define the festive season.





