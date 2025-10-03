Donor alleges 2019 gifts vanished, intensifying Sabarimala temple scandal
Dubai: The revered Sabarimala temple in Kerala finds itself at the heart of a growing controversy involving missing gold donations, questionable fundraising, and allegations of serious misappropriation by intermediaries and officials. What began as a complaint about missing gold-plated plaques has now escalated into a statewide scandal with calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.
The controversy intensified after Unnikrishnan Potti — a self-identified sponsor of gold plating and annadanam (community meals) at Sabarimala — alleged that items he donated in 2019 had gone missing. Ironically, the plaques were later recovered from his sister's residence in Thiruvananthapuram, raising suspicions about Potti's role in the affair.
Despite denying any wrongdoing, Potti admitted to collecting immense sums from devotees across India in the name of temple service. A report from the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) vigilance wing suggested that officials may have aided him, raising concerns about transparency in the management of temple funds.
Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan did not mince words, calling the developments "fraud and theft." He accused successive governments and Devaswom Board leadership of shielding those involved. "The gold plating, which had a 40-year warranty, was removed after just 20 years without court approval. Now, a shortfall in the returned gold is confirmed by the Board's own findings," Satheesan said, demanding that ministers and Devaswom Board presidents be held accountable.
The opposition-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has formally demanded a CBI investigation. UDF convener Adoor Prakash emphasised that Ayyappa devotees deserve to know the truth. "The Sabarimala issue is not ordinary. The investigation must be impartial. Only the CBI can deliver justice," he stated.
Adding to the controversy is a long-standing mystery involving over 30 kg of gold donated by businessman Vijay Mallya in 1998. Records of this donation have reportedly gone missing from the temple's executive office, casting further doubt on the temple's management of its assets.
Devaswom Board President PS Prashant acknowledged procedural failures but claimed the Board has detailed records of all gold stored in its 18 lockers, including 467 kg monetised through the Reserve Bank. He assured that the Board supports a full, court-supervised inquiry.
As political tensions rise and public trust wavers, the Sabarimala gold controversy underscores the urgent need for transparency, legal oversight, and accountability in the management of India's sacred institutions.
With inputs from IANS
