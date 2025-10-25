In a simultaneous raid, officers also seized several gold coins and about ₹2 lakh (Rs.200,000/-) in cash from Potti’s residence in Pulimath, Thiruvananthapuram. Potti remains in custody until October 30, while the SIT continues to collect evidence and verify his statements.

According to Malayalam media reports, the gold had been handed over by the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, to his associate Govardhan, who owns the jewellery store. The recovery operation, led by Superintendent of Police Sasidharan, yielded over 400 grams of gold.

In a significant breakthrough in the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recovered a large portion of the stolen gold from a jewellery outlet in Bellari, Karnataka.

Officials conducted inspections at multiple sites — including his residence, the Bellari store where the gold was allegedly sold, a Hyderabad-based firm that repaired the temple’s sanctum door panels, and Smart Creations in Chennai, which supplied gold plating materials to the Sabarimala temple.

The investigation has now extended to Bengaluru, Bellari, Hyderabad, and Chennai as part of efforts to trace the flow of the stolen gold. On Saturday, a three-member SIT team accompanied Potti to Bengaluru for further searches.

With key evidence now surfacing, investigators believe the latest recovery could prove crucial in exposing the full network behind the high-profile Sabarimala gold heist.

The SIT has so far arrested Unnikrishnan Potti and Murari Babu, a former senior Sabarimala temple official. With ten accused named across two FIRs, officials expect more arrests soon.

Investigators are now verifying whether the recovered gold matches the quantity diverted from the temple’s renovation works. Govardhan, who had earlier supplied gold for plating the temple’s sanctum panels, is under close scrutiny.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.