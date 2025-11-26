Police soon unearthed a disturbing motive. According to the investigation and an NDTV report, Sandhya was in a relationship with Nithin (29), a man from the same neighbourhood. She allegedly wanted to hand over her mother’s gold chain to support him financially.

As investigators began probing the death, neighbours told police that Thankamani never removed her gold chain, which was now missing. This immediately raised suspicion and led officers to question her daughter Sandhya (45), who had been living with her after separating from her husband.

Both Sandhya and Nithin have been taken into custody, and a deeper probe into the murder and the couple’s financial dealings is underway.

Police said Sandhya and Nithin then attempted to stage the death as accidental. They feigned ignorance when the body was found, hoping authorities would assume she had slipped and fallen. But the autopsy findings — coupled with the missing jewellery — blew their cover.

The confrontation escalated, and in the heat of the scuffle, Sandhya allegedly grabbed her mother’s throat and pushed her. Thankamani fell backward, hitting her head on the ground. She died on the spot.

