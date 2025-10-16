Sabarimala gold scam: Key accused Unnikrishnan Potti detained by SIT

Potti, accused of playing a central role in the disappearance of gold plates from the revered Sabarimala temple, was picked up from his home in the state capital district around noon and taken to an undisclosed location for interrogation. His detention marks a major turning point in the investigation.

In a key development in the sensational Sabarimala gold plating scam , the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Kerala High Court on Thursday took prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti into custody for questioning.

Potti is the main accused among ten people named in two charge sheets filed in the case. The scam involves serious allegations of misuse and tampering during the gold plating of the temple’s sacred ornaments and structures — sparking anger among devotees and temple bodies.

Sources said the SIT’s questioning will focus on tracing the missing gold, uncovering the wider network behind the scam, and examining financial links connected to it. Investigators are also expected to confront Potti with technical and documentary evidence gathered during earlier stages of the probe.

Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board has suspended two officials linked to the case and served notices to retired employees named in the charge sheet.

The High Court had earlier stepped in, criticising lapses in the initial investigation and ordering the formation of the SIT. Since then, the team has intensified its efforts and is expected to take more action after Potti’s questioning.

The controversy, which began in 2019, triggered widespread public outrage and demands for accountability from the Travancore Devaswom Board and temple authorities. The issue has also turned political, with both the Congress and the BJP demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.