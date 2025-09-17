GOLD/FOREX
Kerala High Court orders probe into missing gold from Sabarimala temple plates

Court warns temple trust cannot be compromised, demands accountability

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
AFP

The Kerala High Court has expressed alarm over discrepancies in the weight of gold plates used in the sanctum of the Sabarimala temple and ordered a detailed probe into what it called a “strange and worrying” issue.

Shortage flagged

During a hearing on Wednesday, the court pointed out that the plates weighed 42kg when taken in 2019 for gold plating work but were four kg lighter when returned. Referring to official mahazar records, the bench noted that the shortage had already been recorded during the one-and-a-half months the plates were in custody.

The court asked why the weight was not verified again after the plates were reinstalled at the temple.

“When the plates were brought back and reinstalled at the Sannidhanam, why was the weight not checked again? If it were petrol, one could expect a reduction. But isn’t this gold?” the bench remarked.

Vigilance probe ordered

The court directed the Devaswom (temple governing board) Vigilance to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within three weeks. It also asked the Travancore Devaswom Board to fully cooperate and ordered verification of whether the pedestals of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and other spare structures are secured in the strong room.

“The sanctity and trust associated with temple management cannot be compromised. Transparency and accountability are paramount,” the bench observed.

Questions over temple wealth monitoring

The Sabarimala gold plating project, launched to preserve and embellish the sanctum, has already faced scrutiny over its cost and execution. The fresh revelations have now raised further doubts over how temple wealth is monitored and safeguarded.

Situated in Pathanamthitta district, the hill shrine of Sabarimala stands 3,000 feet above sea level in the Western Ghats and draws millions of devotees each year.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
