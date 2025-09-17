Court warns temple trust cannot be compromised, demands accountability
The Kerala High Court has expressed alarm over discrepancies in the weight of gold plates used in the sanctum of the Sabarimala temple and ordered a detailed probe into what it called a “strange and worrying” issue.
During a hearing on Wednesday, the court pointed out that the plates weighed 42kg when taken in 2019 for gold plating work but were four kg lighter when returned. Referring to official mahazar records, the bench noted that the shortage had already been recorded during the one-and-a-half months the plates were in custody.
The court asked why the weight was not verified again after the plates were reinstalled at the temple.
“When the plates were brought back and reinstalled at the Sannidhanam, why was the weight not checked again? If it were petrol, one could expect a reduction. But isn’t this gold?” the bench remarked.
The court directed the Devaswom (temple governing board) Vigilance to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within three weeks. It also asked the Travancore Devaswom Board to fully cooperate and ordered verification of whether the pedestals of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and other spare structures are secured in the strong room.
“The sanctity and trust associated with temple management cannot be compromised. Transparency and accountability are paramount,” the bench observed.
The Sabarimala gold plating project, launched to preserve and embellish the sanctum, has already faced scrutiny over its cost and execution. The fresh revelations have now raised further doubts over how temple wealth is monitored and safeguarded.
Situated in Pathanamthitta district, the hill shrine of Sabarimala stands 3,000 feet above sea level in the Western Ghats and draws millions of devotees each year.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox