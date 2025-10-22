Police and fire personnel move aircraft manually to safety moments after touchdown
The incident occurred as the President arrived to visit the Sabarimala temple during her four-day tour of Kerala. Authorities at the scene said the helipad surface caved in slightly under the weight of the aircraft. Security personnel, including police and fire service officials, promptly responded and manually moved the helicopter to a safe position.
Fortunately, no injuries or damage were reported, and the President continued her scheduled temple visit as planned.
President Murmu had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, where she was received by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, George Kurian.
The President’s official X account shared the welcome, posting: “Governor of Kerala Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Shri George Kurian received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Thiruvananthapuram.”
Chief Minister Vijayan also welcomed the President on social media, saying her presence was “a great honour for the State and its people.”
According to officials, President Murmu’s itinerary includes darshan and aarti at the Sabarimala temple. Her four-day visit to Kerala began on October 21 and will conclude on October 24.
