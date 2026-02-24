Superstar meets chief minister: Mohanlal to interview Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Exclusive conversation promises insights into his life, politics, and governance
Malayalam movie fans and political watchers in Kerala have something to look forward to: superstar Mohanlal will be interviewing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a programme that delves into his personal life, political journey, and governance.
Pictures of the two together have already gone viral on social media, generating buzz ahead of the release. Reports suggest that Mohanlal agreed to participate at the special request of the Chief Minister.
The programme has been shaped with the help of technical experts, including acclaimed director T. K. Rajeev Kumar. Filming reportedly took place recently at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister. During the discussion, Mohanlal is said to have asked Vijayan about his journey in politics and the various initiatives undertaken by his government.
Mohanlal shares a long-standing rapport with Pinarayi Vijayan and often meets him when visiting Thiruvananthapuram. The idea for the interview reportedly came up during one such meeting, and once the actor agreed, the shooting was scheduled.
The programme is expected to offer an intimate look at the Chief Minister, blending personal anecdotes with insights into his tenure and governance. Fans and political enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the release, which promises a rare glimpse of Kerala’s top leader in conversation with one of its biggest stars.