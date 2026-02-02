Dr CJ Roy death: Kerala CM Vijayan urges judicial probe

In his letter, CM Vijayan highlighted concerns over procedural lapses during the search
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking a judicial inquiry into the unnatural death of Dr CJ Roy, who allegedly shot himself during an Income Tax raid on January 30.
“I write to share the deep sorrow of the people of Kerala over Roy’s death. The business community and civil society are shocked. This unfortunate incident is a blot on the country’s tax administration, which has pledged Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable (NUDGE),” the CM wrote.
Confident Group founder Dr CJ Roy, a prominent real estate developer, allegedly shot himself at his Bengaluru office. In his letter, CM Vijayan highlighted concerns over procedural lapses during the search.
“Reports suggest a lack of due diligence resulted in the loss of a precious life. While it is inappropriate to comment on the merits of the Income Tax operation, it is surprising that Roy could access a loaded gun and shoot himself during the search,” he wrote.
The CM emphasised that certain rights of the person under search and duties of officials must be respected, including the presence of at least two independent witnesses during operations.
According to media reports, Roy moved to another room and shot himself while the search was ongoing elsewhere in the building. “If true, this is a serious lapse. Non-compliance with minimum essential protocols has led to a loss of human life,” the letter said.
Vijayan also noted the family’s grievances. Roy’s brother alleged harassment by officials despite full cooperation: “My brother submitted all documents, yet officials kept returning. He said several times that the I-T trouble was unbearable.”
The CM stressed that the Income Tax department will provide its account, but an impartial judicial probe is necessary to uncover the full facts. “A judicial inquiry, headed by a former constitutional court judge, is essential to prevent such tragedies in the future,” he wrote.
He added that the family’s concerns should be addressed with empathy, and only a comprehensive, time-bound judicial investigation would have credibility with the public.
Vijayan reaffirmed that tax evasion must be addressed, but warned against actions that result in the loss of life. “While taxation is the price of civilisation, uncivilised acts under the guise of compliance must have zero tolerance. I request the Union Finance Minister to initiate a judicial inquiry headed by a former constitutional court judge,” he said.
