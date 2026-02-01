Confident Group to address CJ Roy’s death in Tuesday press meet
The last rites of Dubai-based businessman and Confident Group chairman CJ Roy, who allegedly died by suicide on January 30, were held in Bengaluru on Sunday morning.
Public viewing of his mortal remains took place at Nature's Cascade on Bannerghatta Road from 9 am to 2 pm IST, followed by funeral prayers at nearby St. Joseph's Church. The burial ceremony will be conducted at 4 pm IST (2:30 pm UAE time) at the Cascade premises.
The Confident Group has announced that it will address the media on Tuesday at 4 pm IST (2:30 pm UAE time) to clarify the circumstances surrounding Roy’s death.
CJ Roy, 57, was the founder and chairman of the Confident Group, a major real estate developer with projects in Kerala, Karnataka, Dubai, and the US.
The Kerala-born entrepreneur also expanded into hospitality, education, and film production, and served as Honorary Consul for Slovakia.
He was known for philanthropy and his collection of luxury cars. His death coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Confident Group.
Roy reportedly shot himself at the Confident Group office near Richmond Circle, Bengaluru, on Friday evening during an I-T Department raid. Despite being rushed to Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout, he could not be saved.
Preliminary reports indicate that Roy asked permission to call his mother shortly after being questioned by I-T officials. Minutes later, he allegedly shot himself in the chest. Police confirmed he was found in a pool of blood.
Raids on the Confident Group by the I-T Department, Kerala Region, began on January 28, 2026. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed that the company had also been raided in December 2025 and given 60 days to file a chargesheet, with the deadline set for February 4.
Roy had returned from Dubai three days before the incident and cooperated with officials during questioning.
Roy’s family alleged that he was under severe mental stress due to repeated Income Tax searches, despite having no debts, threats, or financial issues.
His brother, CJ Babu, emphasised that there were no business problems and suggested the pressure from the ongoing raids may have contributed to the tragic decision.
Babu told ANI, “Other than the Income Tax issue, he had no problems. Let the truth come out.” The I-T Department, however, stated that nothing during the raid directly triggered the incident.
On Saturday, Roy’s wife Lina Roy and son Rohith Roy flew in from Dubai to the Bowring Hospital post-mortem centre, accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Mohammed Nalapad, to be present during formalities.
The Karnataka government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DIG Vamsi Krishna, with central intelligence agencies conducting a parallel probe.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has authorised the SIT to deploy additional officers and resources.
Key officers include Joint Commissioner CV Vamshi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Lokesh Jagalasar, and Deputy Commissioner Akshay Hake, among others.
Forensic teams, including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), are examining the case.
Police confirmed that all aspects of the incident will be thoroughly investigated and relevant information shared publicly.
Political leaders across Kerala have demanded a comprehensive investigation into Roy’s death. CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan called for scrutiny into the conduct of central agencies.
Education Minister V. Sivankutty described Roy’s death as shocking and urged an inquiry into whether undue mental pressure or abnormal practices were involved.
Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan stressed the need for transparency and accountability.
CJ Roy founded the Confident Group 19 years ago. The real estate conglomerate has projects in Bengaluru, Kerala, and Dubai, with multiple business interests in India, the UAE, and the US.
Roy was known for philanthropy, mentoring young entrepreneurs, and engaging with the public through reality shows. He was also active on social media and admired for sharing his business journey.
His death coincided with the company’s 20th anniversary. CJ Babu reiterated that there were no business disputes and suggested that pressure from the I-T raids may have contributed to the incident.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox