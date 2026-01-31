GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Final 15 minutes of Dr CJ Roy: Dubai-based chairman wished to talk to mother before tragedy

Minutes before his death, Roy asked to speak to his mother and locked himself in his cabin

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Inside CJ Roy’s last moments: He barred staff from entering his cabin moments before being found with a fatal gunshot wound.
Inside CJ Roy’s last moments: He barred staff from entering his cabin moments before being found with a fatal gunshot wound.
Instagram

CJ Roy, the 57-year-old Dubai-based chairman and founder of Confident Group, was found dead in his Bengaluru office on January 30. Known for his luxury real estate projects in India and the UAE, Roy had been summoned by Income Tax (I-T) officials that afternoon. Investigators are now reconstructing the final moments of the businessman’s life.

Final 15 minutes

As per media reports, a minute-by-minute reconstruction shows how Roy arrived at his office, interacted with I-T officials, fell silent, and was later found with a fatal gunshot wound. Authorities are examining the critical 15-minute window before his death.

Arrival amid Income Tax searches

Roy reached the Confident Group office around 3 pm, accompanied by Managing Director T A Joseph, to cooperate with an ongoing I-T inquiry. Teams from Kochi and Bengaluru had been conducting coordinated searches for three consecutive days, following earlier raids from the previous month.

Sources said Roy had expressed his intention to clarify all matters with the officials and fully cooperate.

Asked to speak to his mother

After entering his private cabin, Roy asked to speak with his mother. By that time, Joseph had stepped out. On returning, a security guard said Roy had instructed that no one be allowed inside the cabin.

“He said he would make a call and return,” a senior officer said. “Instead, he went into another room.”

Gunshot heard minutes later

About 10 minutes later, Joseph knocked on the cabin door but received no response. Realising it was locked from the inside, he forced it open and found Roy seated on a chair with bloodstains on his shirt.

Staff immediately called an ambulance. Roy was initially taken to a nearby private hospital, then shifted to Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the gunshot injury was to the left side of his chest. The suspected weapon, a licensed pistol, has been seized for forensic and ballistic analysis.

Timeline of events

(local time)

  • 12 pm: Income Tax officials arrive at Confident Group office

  • 2 pm: CJ Roy reaches the premises

  • 2–3 pm: Officials ask Roy to review and sign documents

  • 3 pm: Roy enters his private cabin

  • 3–3.10 pm: Gunshot heard

  • 3.10–4 pm: Rushed to hospital; declared dead

Police have not confirmed whether the cabin was under CCTV surveillance.

Investigation underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Akshay Machindra Hakay said, “Prima facie, it appears the death is due to a gunshot. An investigation is underway, and the crime scene is being thoroughly analysed.”

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed that forensic teams, SOCO, and ballistic experts are examining the scene to determine the exact circumstances.

Family cites IT pressure as only concern

Roy’s family alleged he was under severe stress due to repeated I-T searches, though he reportedly had no debts, threats, or financial issues. His brother, CJ Babu, told ANI, “Other than the Income Tax issue, he had no problems. Let the truth come out.”

Family arrives from Dubai; high-level probe ordered

On Saturday, Roy’s wife Lina Roy and son Rohith Roy arrived from Dubai at the Bowring Hospital post-mortem centre, accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Mohammed Nalapad.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said a high-level investigation will be conducted. Authorities are examining forensic, ballistic, digital, and financial evidence to reconstruct the events leading to Roy’s death and determine if any external pressure was involved.

With inputs from ANI, IANS

Related Topics:
UAEkeralacrimeindiaDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Karnataka: Confident group chairman CJ Roy shoots self at office during IT raid

Dr CJ Roy's death: High-level probe officially launched

2m read
Dr C J Roy

Dubai-based Indian businessman dies by suicide

3m read
Cha Eun-woo has been under investigation since January 22.

Cha Eun-woo tax claims called ‘character assassination’

3m read
UAE keeps interest rate same in first decision of 2026

UAE keeps interest rate same in first decision of 2026

1m read