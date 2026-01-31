Minutes before his death, Roy asked to speak to his mother and locked himself in his cabin
CJ Roy, the 57-year-old Dubai-based chairman and founder of Confident Group, was found dead in his Bengaluru office on January 30. Known for his luxury real estate projects in India and the UAE, Roy had been summoned by Income Tax (I-T) officials that afternoon. Investigators are now reconstructing the final moments of the businessman’s life.
As per media reports, a minute-by-minute reconstruction shows how Roy arrived at his office, interacted with I-T officials, fell silent, and was later found with a fatal gunshot wound. Authorities are examining the critical 15-minute window before his death.
Roy reached the Confident Group office around 3 pm, accompanied by Managing Director T A Joseph, to cooperate with an ongoing I-T inquiry. Teams from Kochi and Bengaluru had been conducting coordinated searches for three consecutive days, following earlier raids from the previous month.
Sources said Roy had expressed his intention to clarify all matters with the officials and fully cooperate.
After entering his private cabin, Roy asked to speak with his mother. By that time, Joseph had stepped out. On returning, a security guard said Roy had instructed that no one be allowed inside the cabin.
“He said he would make a call and return,” a senior officer said. “Instead, he went into another room.”
About 10 minutes later, Joseph knocked on the cabin door but received no response. Realising it was locked from the inside, he forced it open and found Roy seated on a chair with bloodstains on his shirt.
Staff immediately called an ambulance. Roy was initially taken to a nearby private hospital, then shifted to Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police said the gunshot injury was to the left side of his chest. The suspected weapon, a licensed pistol, has been seized for forensic and ballistic analysis.
12 pm: Income Tax officials arrive at Confident Group office
2 pm: CJ Roy reaches the premises
2–3 pm: Officials ask Roy to review and sign documents
3 pm: Roy enters his private cabin
3–3.10 pm: Gunshot heard
3.10–4 pm: Rushed to hospital; declared dead
Police have not confirmed whether the cabin was under CCTV surveillance.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Akshay Machindra Hakay said, “Prima facie, it appears the death is due to a gunshot. An investigation is underway, and the crime scene is being thoroughly analysed.”
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed that forensic teams, SOCO, and ballistic experts are examining the scene to determine the exact circumstances.
Roy’s family alleged he was under severe stress due to repeated I-T searches, though he reportedly had no debts, threats, or financial issues. His brother, CJ Babu, told ANI, “Other than the Income Tax issue, he had no problems. Let the truth come out.”
On Saturday, Roy’s wife Lina Roy and son Rohith Roy arrived from Dubai at the Bowring Hospital post-mortem centre, accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Mohammed Nalapad.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said a high-level investigation will be conducted. Authorities are examining forensic, ballistic, digital, and financial evidence to reconstruct the events leading to Roy’s death and determine if any external pressure was involved.
With inputs from ANI, IANS
