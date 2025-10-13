Ukrainian crypto trader found with gunshot wound; police suspect suicide
A Ukrainian crypto mogul, Konstantin Galich, better known as Kostya Kudo, 32, was found dead inside his Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district on Saturday.
According to a Daily Mail report, he had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and a firearm registered in his name was also discovered at the scene.
The Kyiv Police Department is investigating the incident as a possible suicide, focusing on whether the act was self-inflicted or involved foul play.
Police reports and statements, cited by the New York Post, indicate that a day before his death, Galich told relatives he was feeling depressed over financial difficulties and sent them a farewell message.
His official Telegram channel confirmed the death, stating: “Konstantin Kudo tragically passed away. The causes are being investigated. We will keep you posted on any further news.”
Galich’s death comes amid one of the largest crypto market crashes in history. The downturn was triggered after US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on Chinese imports and new export controls on critical software.
The crash wiped out over $19 billion in leveraged positions, liquidating more than 1.6 million trading accounts. Bitcoin fell nearly 8% to around $111,500, while Ethereum dropped 12.7% to $3,778.31. Analysts describe this as the largest liquidation event in crypto history, surpassing the 2020 COVID crash and the 2022 FTX collapse.
Konstantin Galich was a prominent Ukrainian crypto investor and influencer with a global following. He co-founded the Cryptology Key trading academy and had over 66,000 followers on Instagram, where he shared insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum, NFTs, and trading psychology.
Galich also ran popular Telegram and YouTube channels discussing blockchain trends and investment strategies, earning him a reputation as a rising star in digital assets.
Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Galich owned high-end cars, including a 2020 Lamborghini Urus, a 2023 Ferrari 296 GTB, and a 2012 Mercedes-Benz 220 CDI, reflecting his success in the cryptocurrency industry.
