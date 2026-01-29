GOLD/FOREX
Syrian actress Huda Shaarawi found dead in Damascus apartment, maid suspected

Preliminary investigations point to homicide as security forces launch manhunt

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Huda Shaarawi
Dubai: Veteran Syrian actress Huda Shaarawi was found dead in her apartment in central Damascus on Thursday morning, with preliminary investigations indicating that she was killed by her maid, who fled the scene after the crime, security authorities said.

The 87-year-old actress, widely known for her role as “Um Zaki” in "Bab Al Hara", was found killed in her home under what several local media outlets described as suspicious circumstances. Syria’s internal security forces have opened an investigation into the incident, according to state-aligned newspaper Al Watan.

Mazen Al Natour, head of the Syrian Artists Syndicate, confirmed the reports of her death, saying initial forensic findings suggested the killing took place between 5am and 6am on Thursday. He said the prime suspect was the victim’s maid, who remains at large.

Shaarawi was a prominent figure in Syrian television drama, best known for her role as Um Zaki, the midwife, in the long-running series Bab Al Hara. She also appeared in works including Ahl El Raya, Ahlam Abu El Hana, Ayyam Shamiyya, Ailat Sabaat Nujoum and Qillat Zawq wa Kathrat Ghalaba.

Authorities have not yet released further details as investigations continue.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
