Preliminary investigations point to homicide as security forces launch manhunt
Dubai: Veteran Syrian actress Huda Shaarawi was found dead in her apartment in central Damascus on Thursday morning, with preliminary investigations indicating that she was killed by her maid, who fled the scene after the crime, security authorities said.
The 87-year-old actress, widely known for her role as “Um Zaki” in "Bab Al Hara", was found killed in her home under what several local media outlets described as suspicious circumstances. Syria’s internal security forces have opened an investigation into the incident, according to state-aligned newspaper Al Watan.
Mazen Al Natour, head of the Syrian Artists Syndicate, confirmed the reports of her death, saying initial forensic findings suggested the killing took place between 5am and 6am on Thursday. He said the prime suspect was the victim’s maid, who remains at large.
Shaarawi was a prominent figure in Syrian television drama, best known for her role as Um Zaki, the midwife, in the long-running series Bab Al Hara. She also appeared in works including Ahl El Raya, Ahlam Abu El Hana, Ayyam Shamiyya, Ailat Sabaat Nujoum and Qillat Zawq wa Kathrat Ghalaba.
Authorities have not yet released further details as investigations continue.
