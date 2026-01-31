Dubai-based businessman Dr CJ Roy's death: High-level probe launched after Confident Group chairman’s suicide

Family arrives from Dubai in Bengaluru; funeral and public homage planned
Bengaluru: The wife and son of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy, who allegedly died by suicide, arrived from Dubai on Saturday at Bowring Hospital post-mortem centre. Lina Roy and son Rohith Roy were accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Mohammed Nalapad.
Roy, a Dubai-based businessman and founder of the Confident Group, allegedly shot himself at his Richmond Circle office on Friday amid ongoing Income Tax raids. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead.
According to media reports, forensic teams—including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)—are investigating the incident. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said preliminary findings indicate death by gunshot, and the crime scene is being thoroughly examined.
A team from Kerala also joined the probe. Officials confirmed Income Tax raids had been ongoing for the past two days, with previous raids carried out earlier.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said a high-level investigation will be conducted. According to his office, Roy allegedly requested a short break during questioning by the Income Tax department and then shot himself.
Shivakumar’s office added: “We will uncover the truth. This shouldn’t have happened; he was a good businessman. Our government will provide a detailed report once investigations are complete.”
Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay Machindra Hakay said the incident likely occurred around 3:00–3:15 Ppm (local time).
Roy’s funeral will be held at Casagrand, Bannerghatta, in line with his personal wishes. Arrangements for public homage have been made at the White House in Koramangala, owned by his brother CJ Babu Joseph.
Family sources confirmed that relatives, prominent personalities, and members of the public will be able to pay their respects.
CJ Roy’s brother, CJ Babu, told ANI that the Income Tax issue was the only concern. Roy had no threats, loans, or other disputes. “Let the truth come out. He had no issues other than Income Tax. I last spoke with him at 10:40 AM yesterday,” Babu said.
The family is focusing on the cremation process and gathering further details from office staff.
Roy’s death has sent shockwaves across business, real estate, and political circles. Leaders, film personalities, and political figures are expected to attend the last rites, reflecting his wide influence across sectors.
With inputs from ANI, IANS
