Dubai-based Indian expat businessman Dr CJ Roy dies by suicide in Bengaluru: Reports

Confident Group chairman shot himself amid raids on his properties: Indian media
Dubai: Dubai-based Indian expat businessman and Confident Group Chairman Dr C.J. Roy has died by suicide, Indian media reported on Friday.
According to reports, Dr Roy shot himself at his office in Bengaluru in Karnataka.
Indian media reports linked the incident to ongoing Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department actions against the businessman.
Dr Roy was a prominent builder and film producer.
The New Indian Express said the 57-year-old died by suicide at his office in central Bengaluru.
Police said he was found with a gunshot wound inside his office premises in Anepalya, and he was declared dead at the scene, the report said.
