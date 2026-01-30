GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People
UPDATE

Dubai-based Indian expat businessman Dr CJ Roy dies by suicide in Bengaluru: Reports

Confident Group chairman shot himself amid raids on his properties: Indian media

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr C J Roy
Dr C J Roy
X

Dubai: Dubai-based Indian expat businessman and Confident Group Chairman Dr C.J. Roy has died by suicide, Indian media reported on Friday.

According to reports, Dr Roy shot himself at his office in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Indian media reports linked the incident to ongoing Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department actions against the businessman.

Dr Roy was a prominent builder and film producer.

The New Indian Express said the 57-year-old died by suicide at his office in central Bengaluru.

Police said he was found with a gunshot wound inside his office premises in Anepalya, and he was declared dead at the scene, the report said.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director, Adil Group.

Adil Group: Celebrating India’s spirit beyond borders

2m read
Honouring India’s 77th Republic Day

Honouring India’s 77th Republic Day

15m read
Indian expat Saravanan Venkatachalam with the Dh25 million cheque he won in Big Ticket Grand Prize Series 280.

UAE: Indian wins Dh25m alone, shares it with 25 friends

3m read
The victims (from left): Ashaz, Ammaar, Azzaam, Ayyash and Bushra (in the inset). For the first time since the tragic crash that killed them, a family member has opened up about how the accident happened.

How UAE crash that killed 4 brothers and maid happened

4m read