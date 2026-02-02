Dr CJ Roy’s diary reveals struggles, Dubai ties, politicians, and actors: Reports

The 9-page diary reveals setbacks, debts, company instructions, and family references
The diary of Dubai-based industrialist and Confident Group chairman CJ Roy, who died by suicide during an Income Tax raid on January 30, reportedly reads like a suicide note, local media reports.
According to Manorama News, the nine-page diary details setbacks in foreign ventures, personal debts, company instructions, and references to family, business associates, and political figures.
The entries reportedly include apologies to his family, a list of individuals who owed him money, and outlined instructions for managing the company while emphasising the protection of its long-term investors.
Reports suggest Roy called his brother on January 31, the day he decided to take his life, with sources indicating that ongoing pressure from IT scrutiny may have contributed to his distress.
Continuous intervention by the Income Tax Department is said to have caused him mental stress, and officials are expected to be summoned for further questioning.
Roy was laid to rest on Sunday at his favourite spot, the Confident Cascade Mega Resort and Convention Centre on Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru.
Kerala Kaumudi, citing local media, reports that Roy’s diary mentions two Kerala MLAs, a former MP, several South Indian actresses and models, and Dubai-based business dealings, including connections in Bengaluru and Kolar.
The entries also detail Dubai-based business dealings and connections with influential figures in Bengaluru and Kolar district.
Authorities are examining these references and plan a thorough probe, including statements from IT officials and all individuals listed in the diary.
According to reports, IT officials, speaking unofficially, said Roy stated he was under no pressure during the proceedings. The statement was recorded on Thursday in the presence of another witness, and officials have assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.
Roy reportedly stated he was under no pressure during the proceedings. His statement was recorded last Thursday in the presence of another witness.
An eight-member Kochi IT team conducted the raid after summoning Roy from Dubai and serving a formal notice. Officials have assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.
Roy’s family maintained that he faced severe mental stress from repeated IT searches, despite having no debts or financial problems.
Rohith Roy, the chairman’s son, expressed shock over his father’s sudden death. “My father was a great man. We are truly shocked by what led him to this point. None of us ever imagined something like this would happen,” Rohith told media after the funeral.
When asked if his father had been under stress, Rohith added: “No, he never mentioned anything about stress or pressure to us. He never spoke about any such issues at home.”
He confirmed that the family will issue an official statement in a few days. Meanwhile, Roy’s brother, C.J. Babu, told ANI: “Other than the Income Tax issue, he had no problems. Let the truth come out.”
The Income Tax Department, however, stated that nothing during the raid directly triggered the incident.
The Criminal Investigation Department’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the death of billionaire C.J. Roy, who had businesses in India and abroad, including the UAE, and reportedly shot himself during a Central IT raid.
Given the case’s magnitude and complexity, particularly in real estate, the Karnataka government handed it over to the SIT, which plans an extensive investigation, including questioning IT personnel and individuals mentioned in Roy’s diary.
Earlier, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh constituted the SIT, led by Joint Commissioner C. Vamshi Krishna, IPS, with Deputy Commissioners Lokesh Jagalasar and Akshay Hake and senior officers from various units. The team is authorised to bring in additional resources as required. Police said all aspects of the case will be thoroughly examined, with updates to be shared publicly.
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said Roy’s company had been raided by the IT Department in December 2025, with a 60-day deadline to file a chargesheet set for February 4. Roy returned from Dubai three days ago and cooperated with IT officials, who recorded his statement.
Forensic teams, including SOCO and FSL, are investigating. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Singh said: “An incident occurred within Ashok Nagar police limits where the chairman of the Confident Group (C.J. Roy) shot himself. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.”
Roy’s funeral was held at Casagrand, Bannerghatta, in accordance with his personal wishes. Public homage arrangements were made at the White House in Koramangala, owned by his brother C.J. Babu Joseph.
The last rites followed a public homage earlier in the day and were attended by family members and close relatives.
With inputs from ANI and IANS
