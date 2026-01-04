GOLD/FOREX
IOC executive dies after falling from 17th floor in Noida while searching for mobile network

As his mobile phone had no network inside flat, he went to balcony to search for a signal

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
The deceased, Ajay Garg, was working as an executive director at IOC in Delhi and was staying with his wife at the ATS One Hamlet society.
Dubai: A 55-year-old Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) executive died after falling from the 17th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Noida’s Sector 104 on Saturday, while he was reportedly trying to get better mobile network connectivity.

The deceased, Ajay Garg, was working as an executive director at IOC in Delhi and was staying with his wife at the ATS One Hamlet society.

According to NDTV, the incident occurred at around 10:20 am, shortly after Garg had spoken to his wife. As his mobile phone reportedly had no network inside the flat, he went to the balcony to search for a signal. Moments later, he fell from the high-rise.

Residents of the society found Garg lying motionless on the ground and rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 110, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to investigators, preliminary findings suggest the death was caused by a sudden fall, though the exact circumstances are still being examined. All angles, including the possibility of suicide, are being probed.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the society and surrounding areas, while family members are being questioned as part of the investigation.

Ajay Garg and his wife were originally from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, while their son currently lives in Mumbai.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
