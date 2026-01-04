IOC executive dies after falling from 17th floor in Noida while searching for mobile network

According to NDTV, the incident occurred at around 10:20 am, shortly after Garg had spoken to his wife. As his mobile phone reportedly had no network inside the flat, he went to the balcony to search for a signal. Moments later, he fell from the high-rise.

The deceased, Ajay Garg, was working as an executive director at IOC in Delhi and was staying with his wife at the ATS One Hamlet society.

Dubai: A 55-year-old Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) executive died after falling from the 17th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Noida’s Sector 104 on Saturday, while he was reportedly trying to get better mobile network connectivity.

According to investigators, preliminary findings suggest the death was caused by a sudden fall, though the exact circumstances are still being examined. All angles, including the possibility of suicide, are being probed.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.