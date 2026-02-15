Noida Valentine’s Day horror: How a 15-year love story ended

Dubai: A man allegedly shot his girlfriend dead before killing himself inside a car in Noida on Valentine’s Day , in a case police are treating as a suspected murder-suicide. However, the man’s family has disputed the initial findings, claiming the couple may have been murdered.

According to NDTV, investigators found that the car was locked from the inside and that a pistol was recovered from Sumit’s hand, leading to initial suspicions of a murder-suicide. Senior officers and forensic teams inspected the scene, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Police said the two had been missing since the previous day, and missing person complaints had already been filed by their families. Officials added that the couple had reportedly been in a long-term relationship and that both families were aware of it.

“Sumit is my younger brother. He and the girl had been together for many years. There was never any pressure from our side,” the relative told PTI.

Family members maintained that there had been no opposition from their side regarding the relationship. One relative said Rekha had attended family functions over the years.

Police have not officially confirmed the authenticity or status of the message but said digital evidence is being analysed as part of the investigation.

However, he alleged that Rekha had recently decided to marry someone else, a development he linked to taking an extreme step, The Times of India said. It remains unclear whether the message was sent to anyone or saved as a draft.

Investigators are also examining a WhatsApp text allegedly typed by Sumit at 3:39 pm on Friday, a day before the bodies were discovered. In the message, he reportedly referred to his long relationship with Rekha, claiming the two had been together for 15 years and had planned to marry.

