Yuvraj, originally from Sitamarhi in Bihar, worked as a software engineer with Dunnhumby in Gurugram . His mother died two years ago, and his sister lives in the UK. His father told NDTV that Yuvraj had worked relentlessly to clear his exams and build a stable career.

Dubai: As his son struggled to stay alive in a deep, water-filled ditch on a foggy Noida night, Rajkumar Mehta could do little more than listen to his desperate cries over the phone.

On Friday evening, Rajkumar received a call and text from his son saying that his car had fallen into a ditch. He immediately rushed to the spot and alerted the police and fire brigade.

“I tried everything in my power to save him,” the father told NDTV. “I was running around everywhere so that someone could come and take him out of there, but to no avail.”

According to Rajkumar Mehta, Yuvraj remained trapped on the roof of the submerged car from around midnight until 2am, carefully balancing himself to prevent the vehicle from sinking. In the thick fog, he used his phone’s flashlight to signal his position.

The incident has triggered public outrage, with local residents staging protests and shouting slogans against the authorities. Residents said they had repeatedly demanded safety measures on the road, but no action was taken.

The crash occurred as Yuvraj was returning home from work. Due to dense fog and the absence of reflectors, his car struck a raised ridge separating two drainage basins and plunged into the water-filled ditch.

Yuvraj was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. His body and the vehicle were pulled out of the ditch only after nearly five hours of rescue efforts involving police, divers and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.

