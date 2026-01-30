GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s Dr CJ Roy was more than a flamboyant businessman, he produced Mohanlal’s Casanova and other epic films

Reports emerging from Kerala claim he shot himself during an income tax raid in Bengaluru

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Casanova (2010): Malayalam superstar Mohanlal switched in a movie produced by CJ Roy of Confident Group
Dubai: Malayalam cinema fans are mourning the sudden death of Dr. CJ Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, remembering him not only as a businessman but also as a passionate film producer.

He has produced films including Mohanlal's big budget film 'Casanova' and his most recent film 'Anomie', starring Rahman and Bhavana.

The stars are due to promote the film in the UAE this weekend, but it's yet to confirmed if they will continue with the international press interactions.

While details are still trickling in on the nature of his tragic death, reports claim that he shot himself during an income tax raid in Bengaluru.

But there's more to him than his inglorious, crushing end. He wanted to support larger-than-life movies, led by stars like Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi.

Dr Roy, who took pride in leading a flamboyant life, also made sure his movies that he backed also reflected his larger-than-life existence.

Some of his notable productions include Ladies And Gentleman starring Mohanlal and Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea. He also produced Mein Hoom Moosa in 2022, a satirical comedy starring Suresh Gopi.

His latest project is Anomie, a sci-fi thriller starring Bhavana and Rahman. It's yet to be ascertained if the cast, who were scheduled to visit Dubai to promote the film, will continue with the press junket.

While he dabbled largely iin real estate, Dr Roy was also known for backing ambitious films ranging from period sagas to thrillers. He will remembered for leaving a legacy where he blended his love for story telling with business strategy.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
