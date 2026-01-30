HP employee-turned-Confident Group chairman, Kerala tycoon was “happy to die anytime”
Dubai: The death of Dubai-based businessman Dr CJ Roy has sent shockwaves through the Indian expat community in the UAE, particularly those hailing from his native place Kerala, and business and film circles across south India.
Just a month before his death, Dr Roy had told an interviewer he would be "very happy" to die anytime. Those words now haunt those who knew him.
"If I am flying tomorrow, for example, touch wood, if the captain says that this plane is going to crash, I won't cry…I will be very happy," he said in what is believed to be his last video interview, uploaded on YouTube on December 20 by Editoreal Malayalam online channel.
Born as Chiriyankandath Joseph Roy in Kerala and raised in Bengaluru, Dr Roy completed his education in France and Switzerland and worked at Fortune 500 giant Hewlett-Packard before starting his own company in India. He earned a Doctorate in Business Administration from SBS Business School in Zurich, Switzerland.
The dawn of the Confident Group began in 2006 when it burst onto the real estate sector. Growing it into a household name in south India, he later expanded his business to the Middle East.
Dr Roy was known for his "zero-debt" business philosophy. His unconventional decisions and groundbreaking fixes became the stuff of legend in the real estate industry, while his spirited personality and youthful energy endeared him to those who encountered him.
The enterprise diversified to build a stunning portfolio across real estate, hospitality, aviation, entertainment, education, golf, retail and international trading of building materials. Sub-brands included Lifestyle Plus Homes, ConfiLuxe Homes and Smile Homes.
A UAE Golden Visa holder, Dr Roy lived in Dubai's Emirates Hills and split his time between the UAE and India. In 2017, he was selected as an Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic to promote trade and cultural ties in India.
Dr Roy was not only a businessman but also as a passionate film producer. He has produced films including Mohanlal's big budget film 'Casanova' and his most recent film 'Anomie', starring Rahman and Bhavana and scheduled to be released next week.
He wanted to support larger-than-life movies, led by stars like Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi. Dr Roy, who took pride in leading a flamboyant life, made sure the movies that he backed also reflected his larger-than-life existence. He was also known for backing ambitious films ranging from period sagas to thrillers.
His Confident Group was a major sponsor for popular Malayalam TV shows like Bigg Boss and Star Singer, offering villas, flats and cash prizes to winners.
He was also a known philanthropist. Among his latest initiatives, he supported a scholarship that extended financial assistance to 201 students across Kerala and Karnataka through a Rs 1 crore (around Dh400,000) commitment in 2025, alongside an expressed intent to widen its impact this year.
During a 54th Eid Al Etihad celebration of Kerala Muslim Cultural Center (KMCC) Dubai in December, he announced a contribution of Rs6 million (around Dh243,000) for a project to provide water in remote villages in Kerala.
Earlier, he was the main sponsor of KMCC UAE's project to provide free heart surgeries to 100 underprivileged people in Kerala.
Dr Roy was known as an avid car enthusiast. The basement of his Emirates Hills villa is dedicated to showcasing his ultra-luxury cars. One story that went viral was about him tracing and buying back his first car, a Maruti 800, decades after selling it.
"Purchased in my mid-twenties, the car carried memories of beginnings, uncertainty and effort," he had said about the vehicle he bought back.
In another viral interview in 2024, he revealed that he later started buying luxury cars with hard cash. "Even the Bugatti is bought in full cash," he said. In the same interview, he disclosed that his former boss from HP later became a top executive in his company.
Dubai resident Biju Ninan, founder and editor of Gray Matter, told Gulf News he last saw Dr Roy on December 21 at a Christmas party hosted by a common friend.
Biju is the editor of Legends 50, a commemorative publication published by Gulf News in association with Gray Matter, which documented the journeys of Indian business leaders and professionals who have built successful enterprises across the Middle East and Africa, with a strong focus on the UAE.
He recalled that he had featured Dr Roy in almost every coffee table book on Indian tycoons in the UAE. The latest one, released on December 31, 2025, documented his impressive portfolio of 220 projects in India and the UAE.
He said Dr Roy had mentioned he was travelling soon. "Just last night I messaged him asking if he was back in Dubai but received no reply," Biju said.
The news of the suicide has left friends like Biju profoundly shocked. While reports said Dr Roy was under pressure because of an income tax raid, Biju found it hard to believe.
“I never thought he is that sensitive. We know him as a very bold person, not a person who will commit suicide. He was always pleasant to interact with, and he was known for withstanding many adverse situations,” he recalled.
In fact, the title of an article on Dr Roy was 'The Embodiment of Confidence.'
In his final interview, when asked what remained in his bucket list, Dr Roy said “nothing.” "I even finished my drum list," he said jokingly. "For me, life is a celebration. Every day I enjoy my life."
Those who knew him are now struggling to comprehend how a man who lived life with such zest could meet such a tragic end.
Dr Roy is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. The grieving family reportedly left from Dubai to Bengaluru after learning about the shocking news.
