Kerala police detained NRI during family trip home on short leave from abroad
Dubai: The Kerala High Court has ordered the State government to pay compensation to a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who was falsely implicated and jailed for nearly two months in a chain-snatching case while he was in Kerala to attend his daughter’s wedding.
A Bench led by Justice P.M. Manoj directed the government to pay Rs 10 lakh (about Dh44,250) to V.K. Thajudeen, a native of Thalassery, who was imprisoned for 54 days in July 2018. The court also ordered the payment of Rs 1 lakh (Dh4,425) each to his wife and three children, taking the total compensation to Rs 14 lakh (around Dh62,000).
Thajudeen, who had returned to Kerala on a 15-day leave from abroad, was taken into custody by Chakkarakkal police while travelling with his family. Police claimed that he resembled a person captured in CCTV footage allegedly involved in a chain-snatching incident. He was subsequently taken to various locations, including the homes of relatives, in an attempt to gather evidence and recover a two-wheeler allegedly used in the crime.
The police maintained that the complainant had identified him, leading to his remand by a trial court. However, after his wife petitioned the Chief Minister’s Office, an inquiry by the Kannur Deputy Superintendent of Police revealed that the crime had been committed by another individual.
Although Thajudeen was later released, the court noted that the wrongful arrest had serious consequences, including his detention abroad and loss of employment. Terming the arrest an “irresponsible act,” the High Court said the State should consider recovering the compensation from the police officers involved and added that Thajudeen was free to pursue further legal action against them.
With inputs from agencies
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox