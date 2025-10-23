GOLD/FOREX
India

Sabarimala gold-plating scam: SIT arrests former administrative officer Murari Babu

The SIT has named ten accused so far and plans to expand its probe across multiple states

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Indian President Droupadi Murmu performs a ritual during her visit to Sabarimala, in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday. [Illustrative image]
ANI

Former Sabarimala Administrative Officer Murari Babu has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gold misappropriation case linked to the famed hill shrine in Kerala. Officials said the arrest followed several hours of questioning on Thursday after Babu was taken into custody from his residence in Kottayam district late Wednesday night.

The SIT recorded his arrest and said he would be produced before the Ranni Court in Pathanamthitta, either physically or virtually.

Accused in two FIRs

Babu, who served as the Administrative Officer at Sabarimala when the alleged scam surfaced in 2019, was earlier suspended by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). He faces charges related to the theft and illegal transport of gold-plated panels and frames from the temple.

The SIT has registered two separate FIRs in the case, naming ten accused, including prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti, who is already in custody. Babu has been listed as an accused in both cases.

Investigators believe Babu played a crucial role in a conspiracy that allegedly ran between 2019 and 2024. During his tenure, the practice of replacing gold plating on the Dwarapalaka plates and wooden frames with copper is said to have begun. Officials also allege that forged records were created under his supervision.

Babu denies allegations

Murari Babu has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the mention of copper plating in the official mahazar was based on a letter from the temple’s chief priest. He claims he only prepared a preliminary report, while the final decision was approved by higher authorities in the TDB.

Wider probe underway

The SIT continues to record statements from temple staff and security personnel who were on duty when the gold panels were removed. The Ranni Court has granted custody of the prime accused, Potti, to the SIT until October 30.

Officials added that teams are likely to travel to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai in the coming days to gather more evidence connected to the case.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
keralaindia

