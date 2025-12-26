GOLD/FOREX
Mecca incident: Man jumps from upper floors of Grand Mosque, officer injured in rescue

Security forces act swiftly; both taken to hospital for treatment

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Dramatic rescue ends with both taken to hospital for treatment
Agency

The Special Forces for the Security of the Grand Mosque responded on Thursday after a man jumped from the upper levels of the mosque, authorities confirmed, according to Saudi Gazette.

A security officer was injured while trying to prevent the man from falling, the force said. Both the man and the injured officer were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities added that legal procedures are being carried out in accordance with regulations.

Footage shows dramatic rescue attempt

Footage circulating online shows the man moving toward the edge of the upper level before security officers rushed in to restrain him. During the rescue, the officer sustained injuries, which authorities said were limited to fractures.

Authorities confirm swift action

In a post on X, the official account of the Mecca Region said the Special Force acted immediately after the man’s attempted jump.

The special forces confirmed that all required legal procedures were completed, and the Saudi Ministry of Interior noted that the Special Force responded swiftly to contain the situation.

