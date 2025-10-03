Viral videos: Delivery agents from rival firms unite in festive 'Garba' dance

Heartwarming clips capture internet's imagination, amidst vibrant whirl of Navratri 2025
Heartwarming videos have captured the internet's imagination, amidst the vibrant whirl of Navratri 2025.
Delivery workers from arch-rival platforms — Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, Blinkit and Eat Club — shed their competitive edges to join hands in a synchronised Garba performance.
Talk about good vibes from cultural moments driving real connections, even amongst rivals.
Shared on Instagram by @vks_lohat with the cheeky caption "Garba zaruri hai”, the clip has turned these everyday heroes into unlikely stars.
The videos show two lively community events, where participants circle under twinkling lights (or, in this case, flipflops and assorted footgear) clapping and twirling to traditional Gujarati rhythms.
Amid women in ghagras, yound and old alike giggling in sync, the delivery agents stand out in their branded T-shirts: a Zomato red, Swiggy orange, Blinkit blue, Zepto green, and Eat Club black.
They leap and spin with infectious energy.
For a fleeting few seconds, the cutthroat world of quick commerce pauses, replaced by sheer joy.
What is Garba?
Garba is a traditional folk dance from Gujarat, India, performed during the nine-night Hindu festival of Navratri, which celebrates the goddess Durga, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.
Rooted in devotion and community, it embodies joy, spirituality, and cultural identity. This year, the festival ran from September 22, 2025 to October 2, 2025.
United by Garba
“Divided by companies, united by Garba,” quipped one viewer on X, echoing the sentiment rippling across social media.
Netizens dubbed them “Desi Power Rangers” or hailed it as the “collab of the decade”, with comments like “Unexpected teamwork—no orders delayed for this!” flooding in.
Another user joked, “That's why my Swiggy and Zomato arrived late — busy rehearsing!”
The video's charm lies in its reminder: behind the apps fuelling urban India, these riders — often navigating traffic and tight deadlines — crave connection, especially during festivals.
Local media outlets have amplified the buzz.
The Daily Jagran described it as an “unexpected crossover of food delivery heroes grooving in sync”.
As Navratri's nine nights unfolded — such clips humanise the foot soldiers of the so-called gig economy.
This isn't isolated.
New York’s Times Square also came alive with the spirit of Garba as the Indian-American community gathered to celebrate Navratri 2025, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and reflecting global appreciation for Indian traditions.
In an era of fierce commercial battles and uncertainty brought about by market or geopolitical rivalries, their unity whispers a timeless truth: festivals weave stronger threads than any algorithm.
