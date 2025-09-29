GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dubai’s Zabeel Park dazzles at Navratri Utsav Dandiya Nights 2025

Zabeel Park glowed with Garba, Dandiya and festive spirit at Navratri Utsav 2025 in Dubai

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ

Dubai: Zabeel Park Amphitheatre came alive over the weekend as the city celebrated the spirit of Navratri with two vibrant evenings of Garba, Dandiya and cultural splendour. The much-awaited “Navratri Utsav – Dandiya Nights 2025”, held on September 26 and 27, drew thousands of residents and visitors who danced, sang and soaked in the festive atmosphere.

From 7 pm to 11.30 pm, the venue transformed into a kaleidoscope of colours, music and tradition. Families, youngsters and community groups gathered in traditional attire, creating an atmosphere that echoed the grandeur of India’s Navratri festivities right in the heart of Dubai.

The highlight of the event was the electrifying performance by the celebrated “Gujarati Shakira” Anita Sharma and the Rockers. The group kept audiences on their feet with soulful and high-energy renditions of Garba and Dandiya hits, blending traditional beats with a contemporary twist. Their dynamic set proved to be the heartbeat of the two-night festival.

Beyond music and dance, the event featured a cultural showcase that included food stalls, festive décor, and interactive experiences, offering participants a genuine taste of Indian heritage. Organisers described the turnout as “overwhelming” and praised the community for making the celebration a grand success.

The Navratri Utsav at Zabeel Park not only strengthened cultural ties but also reaffirmed Dubai’s reputation as a hub for multicultural festivities. For many, it was an unforgettable celebration of joy, rhythm and tradition under the Dubai night sky. 

Video by Ahmad Alotbi and Edit by Mohammad Hassan

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Apartment buildings in Palava City, Mumbai. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Navratri 2025 is big for UAE NRIs buying homes in India

2m read
So, if you're in the mood to dive into festive flavours, explore quirky new spots, or simply soak up Dubai’s lively weekend energy, there’s something for everyone

Dubai weekend highlights: 5 things you can't miss

4m read
From booming Bluetooth speakers to dazzling dance gear, these 8 essentials are guaranteed to make your Navratri celebrations vibrant, energetic, and truly unforgettable.

Navratri UAE 2025: 8 best picks for festive fun

4m read
Dance the night away at Dubai's Dandiya Nights festival

Dance the night away at Dubai's Dandiya Nights festival

2m read