Dubai’s Zabeel Park dazzles at Navratri Utsav Dandiya Nights 2025

Dubai: Zabeel Park Amphitheatre came alive over the weekend as the city celebrated the spirit of Navratri with two vibrant evenings of Garba, Dandiya and cultural splendour. The much-awaited “Navratri Utsav – Dandiya Nights 2025”, held on September 26 and 27, drew thousands of residents and visitors who danced, sang and soaked in the festive atmosphere.

From 7 pm to 11.30 pm, the venue transformed into a kaleidoscope of colours, music and tradition. Families, youngsters and community groups gathered in traditional attire, creating an atmosphere that echoed the grandeur of India’s Navratri festivities right in the heart of Dubai.

The highlight of the event was the electrifying performance by the celebrated “Gujarati Shakira” Anita Sharma and the Rockers. The group kept audiences on their feet with soulful and high-energy renditions of Garba and Dandiya hits, blending traditional beats with a contemporary twist. Their dynamic set proved to be the heartbeat of the two-night festival.