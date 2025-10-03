GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
YOUR MONEY
YOUR MONEY
Your Money /
Saving and Investment
UPDATE

Remit now? New money exchange rates for India rupee, Pakistan rupee, Philippine peso

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of October 3 - against the UAE dirham

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
When it comes to sending money back home, it is vital to know whether it is currently an ideal time to remit.
When it comes to sending money back home, it is vital to know whether it is currently an ideal time to remit.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Weak Asian currencies are creating a remittance windfall for UAE expatriates, with exchange rates delivering exceptional value for money transfers back home.

The critical question for millions of workers: Should you send money now or wait for even better rates?

Recent weeks have seen these currencies hit multi-week lows against the dirham, particularly the Indian rupee, boosting purchasing power for families receiving funds. (Check live forex rates here)

Current exchange rates as of October 3:

  • Indian rupee: 24.04, unchanged from yesterday's level

  • Pakistani rupee: 76.67, unchanged from yesterday's level

  • Philippine peso: 15.76, unchanged from yesterday's level

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
PakistanIndian RupeeindiaPhilippinesPhilippine pesoUAE remittance

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Remit now or later?

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
Remit now or later?

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
People throng at a money exchange in Sharjah to remit money. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read
People throng at a money exchange in Sharjah to remit money. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Best time to remit? Exchange rates for Rupee, Peso

1m read