New money exchange rates for India rupee, Pakistan rupee, Philippine peso: A good time to remit?

INR at 24.48, PHP 15.98 steady as PKR holds; check if now's best time to remit money home

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Staying updated daily is key to making the most of your hard-earned dirhams.
Staying updated daily is key to making the most of your hard-earned dirhams.
Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai residents sending money home can breathe a sigh of relief as exchange rates for key currencies remain steady this morning, easing worries of losing value on remittances.

The Indian rupee stands firm at Dh24.48 per dirham, the Philippine peso holds steady at 15.98, and the Pakistani rupee also shows no change at 76.67.

The stable rupee at INR24.48 per is near recent highs after climbing from around 24.03 a few weeks ago, giving Indian expats more value than in previous months.

Meanwhile, the peso’s steady rate of 15.98 helps Filipino workers stretch their dirhams further for everyday expenses.

(Check live forex rates here)

For UAE remitters, this calm in currency markets offers a welcome opportunity to send money with confidence before possible ups and downs later in the week.

Staying updated daily is key to making the most of your hard-earned dirhams.

