Ramadan spirit shines at Bab Al Shams gathering

Ramadan unity and compassion shine as community gathers in serene desert setting

Ahmad Alotbi, Visual Journalist
A traditional Ramadan cannon is fired at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, marking the moment of iftar and echoing a timeless custom of the holy month.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: A new day filled with mercy and forgiveness unfolded during the Holy Month of Ramadan at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, where community and collaboration took centre stage. The gathering brought together teams from Dubai Police General Headquarters, represented by the General Department of Community Happiness, along with Dubai Media’s Sama Dubai TV management and the resort’s executive leadership.

The event highlighted the essence of Ramadan — unity, compassion and reflection — as participants shared meaningful moments in a serene desert setting. Organisers said the initiative aimed to strengthen community bonds while celebrating the spiritual values of the holy month in an atmosphere of warmth and togetherness.

