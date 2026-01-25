Stuck in snow for 24 hours: Tourists endure freezing ordeal in Manali traffic chaos

Visitors spend nights in cars as roads shut, hotels fill amid heavy snowfall in Himachal
Dubai: What began as a picture-perfect winter getaway in Himachal Pradesh has turned into a freezing ordeal for hundreds of tourists, as heavy snowfall brought life in Manali to a standstill, leaving travellers stranded in massive traffic jams for more than 24 hours.
Snow-clad mountains and trees transformed the region into a winter wonderland after a long dry spell, raising hopes for the tourism sector during the long weekend.
Visitors poured in from Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh and other cities seeking peace and scenic views. But instead of a peaceful escape, many found themselves trapped on icy highways with blocked roads and fully booked hotels.
Continuous snowfall over the past 48 hours piled up nearly one to two feet of snow on major routes. Around 7 to 10 kilometres of the national highway leading to Manali remains blocked, forcing some tourists to abandon their vehicles and trek through deep snow for up to 20 kilometres just to reach the town.
For those stuck in traffic, conditions have been harsh.
“We have been stuck here since last evening,” one tourist told NDTV. Another visitor from Delhi said his group was forced to spend the night inside their car because hotels were full.
ANI quoted a stranded traveller saying, “We have been stuck in the car all night. There are children with us, and there is no toilet facility here. The administration should have made better arrangements.”
Food and water quickly ran out for many.
“We haven’t eaten anything except biscuits and chips,” another tourist said. “We’ve only had water and have been stuck for more than 24 hours. We couldn’t sleep at night and couldn’t even have breakfast.”
Taxi driver Bunty from Chandigarh described helpless passengers sitting inside his vehicle without food or drinking water. “We have been stuck since yesterday. No JCB or assistance has come to clear the road. The administration should have acted when the snowfall started,” he said.
Tourists trying to leave Manali are also trapped in long jams between Manali and Patlikuhl, while locals say the freezing temperatures are making conditions worse.
“Many vehicles are stuck, people are crying, and some are feeling uneasy due to the cold,” said a resident, Shivbiyas.
Across Himachal Pradesh, around 835 roads remain closed due to snow. The meteorological department has warned of more snowfall as a fresh western disturbance approaches. An orange alert has been issued for districts including Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti, while the rest of the state remains under yellow alert.
Authorities are working to clear the highways and have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.
For many tourists who came seeking snow-filled joy, the trip has turned into a harsh lesson in nature’s unpredictability.
