From Delhi to Telangana, cold wave brings bitter chill

New Delhi: Large parts of India continued to reel under severe winter conditions on Sunday, with cold wave and dense fog disrupting daily life across the north, while central and eastern regions experienced contrasting weather patterns ranging from biting cold to brief respite, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Delhi-NCR, the IMD issued a yellow alert for dense fog and warned of cold wave conditions for Sunday and Monday, cautioning that temperatures are likely to remain low over the next two days. The national capital recorded its coldest morning of the ongoing winter on Saturday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung plunging to 4.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest January reading in three years.

Daytime conditions remained unusually chilly, with the maximum temperature settling at 19.7 degrees Celsius, below the seasonal average. Other parts of the city saw similar lows , with Palam and Ayanagar recording minimum temperatures of 4.5 degrees Celsius, Lodi Road 4.7 degrees, and the Ridge area 5.3 degrees.

The cold spell has been compounded by deteriorating air quality. Calm winds restricted the dispersion of pollutants, keeping Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) in the “poor” category at 259 on Sunday morning. Chandni Chowk recorded an alarming AQI of 395, close to the “severe” range, while 27 monitoring stations reported “very poor” air quality.

Further south, Telangana remained under intense cold wave conditions, with minimum temperatures dipping below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts. Adilabad recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 7.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Kohir in Sangareddy district at 7.9 degrees. Even areas around Hyderabad felt the chill, with Patancheru recording 9.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, at least 12 districts in Telangana reported temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, while cold winds caused significant discomfort from night until late morning hours. The chill has been particularly harsh for thousands travelling from Hyderabad to their hometowns for Sankranti celebrations.

In contrast, parts of West Bengal saw a temporary respite from the biting cold as minimum temperatures rose sharply across south Bengal districts due to a western disturbance. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius on Sunday, about 3.5 degrees higher than the previous day and above normal levels for this time of year.

However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) warned that the relief would be short-lived, with colder conditions expected to return after 48 hours. Dense fog warnings have also been issued across South Bengal, with visibility expected to drop to as low as 200 metres in some areas.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir continued to face a bone-chilling dry cold wave, with night temperatures across the Valley remaining well below freezing. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg fell to minus 6.2 and Pahalgam to minus 7.6. Parts of Dal Lake froze, and residents lit small fires to thaw frozen water taps.

Meteorologists have warned that cold, dry weather is likely to persist in Jammu and Kashmir until January 20, raising concerns over water shortages as the crucial Chillai Kalan period nears its end without significant snowfall.

Doctors across northern states have advised people, especially those with heart and respiratory ailments, to take extra precautions as the prolonged cold spell continues to grip large parts of the country.

