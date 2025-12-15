Toxic air crisis hits Delhi as visibility collapses across north India

Courts advise virtual hearings as travel thrown into chaos
New Delhi and large parts of northern India were enveloped in toxic smog and dense fog on Monday, severely disrupting air and rail travel, triggering emergency pollution controls, and pushing courts to advise hybrid hearings as air quality plunged to hazardous levels. With visibility collapsing and the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching some of the worst readings of the season, authorities issued high-alert warnings across the region.
Dozens of flights were cancelled and delayed in the national capital, while over 50 trains were running hours behind schedule. As thick fog spread across northern India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a heavy fog alert, warning that the weather had “severely affected visibility.” The ministry urged passengers to check flight information before leaving for the airport, noting, “Safety is our top priority. Our teams & ATC are working tirelessly to minimise disruptions.”
IndiGo Airlines also warned of widespread delays and possible cancellations. “Low visibility (below minima), due to dense fog, has severely impacted operations… which is unfortunately beyond our control,” the airline said. It added that operations were being adjusted dynamically and passengers were being proactively informed “to minimise inconvenience.”
In New Delhi, thick smog pushed pollution levels deep into the “severe” category. AQI readings hovered around 450 through the morning — the highest so far this winter — with several stations nearing the 500 mark. Hospitals reported a spike in cases of breathlessness, eye irritation and asthma.
Authorities invoked the strictest anti-pollution curbs under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), banning construction activities, restricting diesel generators, deploying water sprinklers, and advising vulnerable groups to remain indoors.
Environmentalists warned that short-term curbs will not fix a chronic problem. “Delhi’s air doesn’t get cleaner at all… the reality is that it remains polluted through the year,” said environmentalist Vimlendu Jha.
A Lancet-linked study last year estimated that long-term exposure to polluted air contributes to 1.5 million additional deaths annually in India. “Deaths related to air pollution are not being counted… there are no systematic mechanisms to do so,” said Shweta Narayan of the Global Climate and Health Alliance.
India’s attempt in October to seed clouds and induce rainfall over the capital ended without rainfall.
As pollution levels remained hazardous, the Delhi High Court on Monday issued an advisory encouraging lawyers and parties-in-person to opt for hybrid hearings wherever convenient. “In view of the prevailing weather conditions, I have been directed to convey that if convenient, Members of the Bar/Parties-in-Person may avail hybrid mode of appearance through videoconferencing facility,” said a notification by Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj.
The advisory coincided with the AQI touching 457 in the early morning hours.
The Supreme Court had issued a similar advisory on Sunday, urging lawyers and litigants to shift to virtual or hybrid mode amid deteriorating air quality. The Registry said it had acted on the directions of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to urgently list a public interest litigation concerning Delhi’s pollution after amicus curiae Aparajita Singh flagged that many schools were not adhering to earlier directions restricting outdoor sports in November and December.
Last month, Justice P.S. Narasimha had cautioned lawyers about appearing physically during peak pollution, remarking: “Situation is very, very serious! Why are you all appearing here?” He added, “This pollution will cause permanent damage.”
Fog conditions also swept across Rajasthan, severely reducing visibility in cities such as Dholpur, where residents reported a sudden drop in temperature. “It wasn’t that cold yesterday, but today it’s very cold, and there’s a lot of fog also... cold conditions in Dholpur are deteriorating,” a resident told ANI.
Dholpur recorded a “moderate” AQI of 184, but several regions fared worse:
• Jaisalmer recorded a “severe” AQI of 307.
• Jaipur remained in the “moderate” range (101–200).
• Sri Ganganagar and Kota reported “poor” air quality.
Delhi remained the worst affected, with an AQI of 452 at 8 a.m. and residents pleading for urgent intervention. “The condition of Delhi is bad… construction work has not stopped… old people are distressed… there is no one to ask people,” a resident told ANI.
As smog, fog, and plummeting visibility paralysed northern India, authorities, courts, airlines, and residents braced for another spell of hazardous winter air — now an annual and deeply entrenched crisis.
- with inputs from AP, IANS
