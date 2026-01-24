Shimla and Manali in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh finally saw the season’s first snowfall after a long wait, bringing relief from a three-month dry spell and drawing a fresh wave of tourists. Nearby spots such as Kufri and Narkanda also received snow, making the hill stations look even more scenic.

As word spread, visitors rushed to Shimla, famed for its colonial-era buildings from the time it served as the summer capital of British India. Manali in Kullu district, another popular resort, also woke up to snow.