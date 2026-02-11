GOLD/FOREX
Russell Peters in Abu Dhabi 2026: Dates, tickets revealed

The global comedy superstar will perform live at Etihad Arena during Showdown Week

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Dubai: One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy is heading back to the UAE capital for what promises to be one of the year's must-see entertainment events. Russell Peters will perform at Etihad Arena on October 25 as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, with tickets already on sale.

A comedy legend returns

Peters has built a reputation as one of the most successful comedians working today. Rolling Stone magazine even named him one of the 50 best comics of all time, a recognition that reflects his massive global appeal and enduring influence on the comedy world.

Breaking records around the world

What sets Peters apart isn't just his talent, it's the sheer scale of his success. He made history as the first comedian to sell out some of the world's most iconic venues. Toronto's Air Canada Centre, London's O2 Arena, and New York's Madison Square Garden have all seen packed crowds turn out for his performances.

His tours regularly rank among the highest-grossing comedy tours globally, putting him in the same league as the biggest names in live entertainment. It's a testament to how his brand of humour connects with audiences regardless of where they're from.

What to you can expect from the night

Peters is known for a comedy style that moves quickly and keeps audiences on their toes. He's famous for bringing crowd members into his act, creating spontaneous moments that make each show unique.

His material draws heavily from real-life experiences, touching on relationships, family life, cultural differences, and the realities of constantly touring. What makes it work is his honest delivery and ability to find humour that people from completely different backgrounds can relate to.

Get your tickets

The Abu Dhabi show represents a rare chance for fans in the region to see one of stand-up comedy's true originals perform live. With Peters' track record of selling out major venues, anyone hoping to attend should probably move quickly.

  • Tickets: Available now via LiveNation.me

  • Date: Sunday, October 25

  • Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

  • Location: Abu Dhabi

  • What to expect: An unforgettable night of world-class comedy in the heart of the capital

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

