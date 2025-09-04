Russell Peters returns to Dubai in October– get ready to laugh

Named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time, Russell Peters rose to fame with his breakout special Comedy Now! in 2004 and quickly gained a massive international following through viral clips and sold-out tours. He was the first comedian to sell out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, London’s O2 Arena, and Madison Square Garden in New York. His tours consistently rank among the highest-grossing globally, and he remains one of the most in-demand comics worldwide.