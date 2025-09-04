Russell Peters returns to Dubai in October– get ready to laugh

The tour tickets are now on sale at Live Nation and Coca Cola arena
Comedy giant Russell Peters is back in the UAE with his Relax World Tour, landing at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, 25 October 2025. Fans can expect a night of fast-paced, observational humor, spontaneous audience interactions, and Peters’ signature storytelling—covering everything from generational gaps and parenting to relationships and life on the road.
This marks six years since Peters made history as Coca-Cola Arena’s first-ever headliner with a sold-out show—a full-circle moment not to be missed. The tour has already rocked 100+ cities worldwide, reminding everyone to simply Relax and laugh again.
Named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time, Russell Peters rose to fame with his breakout special Comedy Now! in 2004 and quickly gained a massive international following through viral clips and sold-out tours. He was the first comedian to sell out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, London’s O2 Arena, and Madison Square Garden in New York. His tours consistently rank among the highest-grossing globally, and he remains one of the most in-demand comics worldwide.
Peters has also starred in numerous hit specials including Outsourced, Red, White and Brown, Almost Famous, and Deported, and appeared in films like Chef, Source Code, and The Clapper. Most recently, he launched his podcast Culturally Cancelled and made a special appearance in the Netflix series The Indian Detective.
Date: Saturday, 25 October 2025
Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: Available now at LiveNation.me and Coca-Cola-Arena.com
Meet and greet: Limited packages available
