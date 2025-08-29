This weekend in Dubai: 5 things to do after the back-to-school rush – from tasty bites to poolside vibes

From pool parties to summer brunches, there's a lot that's happening this weekend
The first week back at school is done, and it’s time to reward yourself with a weekend full of fun, flavour, and a little bit of luxury. Craving mouthwatering bites, poolside fun, or live music that sets the perfect vibe? Dubai has you covered. From summer pool parties to cosy spots where brunch turns into an experience, these five can’t-miss experiences this weekend will help you shake off the back-to-school stress, relax, recharge, and make the most of every golden hour—because you’ve earned it.
Who says weekends are for Netflix only? This Sunday, turn up the heat (literally) at W Dubai’s Wet Deck Summer Series. DJ Bianca Blanco is spinning deep house, melodic techno, and Balearic vibes, taking golden hour straight into a night of beats by the pool. Float in a private cabana, snack on wagyu coppa or salmon tataki. It’s the mix of sun, music, and style.
When: Sunday, 31 August | 5pm – 9pm
Price: Dh250 ($68) – fully redeemable
Where: Wet Deck, W Dubai – The Palm
Still haven’t booked your weekend getaway? Time to get serious about sun, sand, and style. Address Beach Resort is serving up a flash sale from 25 August – 1 September 2025, with up to 40% off all room types for stays until 30 September 2026.
Wake up to breezy beachside breakfasts, lounge by Dubai’s iconic shoreline, or take a dip in ZETA Seventy Seven, the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool. Families can spread out in spacious suites while the little ones are entertained with fun activities—and adults retreat to the spa on the 75th floor for panoramic views and pure relaxation.
Extras to splurge on:
Ladurée’s royal afternoon tea – Dh350 for two, from noon
Infinity Pool and dining credit – Dh200, fully redeemable on weekends
Serenity Season at Address Spas
When: Booking 25 Aug – 1 Sep 2025 | Stay 25 Aug 2025 – 30 Sep 2026
Price: Up to 40% off rooms + exclusive club perks
Where: Address Beach Resort, Dubai
Stadium lights flicker, the crowd roars—Tiger Bar Stock Exchange in Dubai is your official Manchester United Fan Zone with Talk 100.3. Catch live EPL screenings, tuck into themed bites. Bring the chants, they’ll bring the deals!
When: Daily | 12 pm – 3 am
Price: Special fan deals on drinks and bites
Where: Tiger Bar Stock Exchange, Dubai
Weekends sound better with a saxophone. Viceroy’s Table sets the stage on Fridays and Saturdays with live jazz and low lights. Expect slow riffs, smoky meats, and signature martinis to keep tempo. Come for the music, stay for the flavours, and let the night play out in perfect rhythm.
When: Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Viceroy’s Table, Jumeirah, Dubai
Beat the heat and run (or walk) indoors! The Dubai Mallathon invites you to tackle a 10k, 5k, or 2.5k route across nine of the city’s malls. No online sign-ups needed—just swing by the registration desk before 10am. After the finish line, air-conditioned comfort and cafes are ready for a well-deserved refuel. It’s the ultimate Dubai-style summer workout!
When: 7am – 10am, daily
Price: Free
Where: Registration at nine participating malls across Dubai
