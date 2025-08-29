This weekend in Dubai: 5 things to do after the back-to-school rush – from tasty bites to poolside vibes

The first week back at school is done, and it’s time to reward yourself with a weekend full of fun, flavour, and a little bit of luxury. Craving mouthwatering bites, poolside fun, or live music that sets the perfect vibe? Dubai has you covered. From summer pool parties to cosy spots where brunch turns into an experience, these five can’t-miss experiences this weekend will help you shake off the back-to-school stress, relax, recharge, and make the most of every golden hour—because you’ve earned it.