7 smart essentials to keep in your student emergency kit, UAE 2025

Being a student in the UAE comes with its fair share of adventures and a few unexpected hiccups. From sudden power cuts to outdoor trips gone awry, having a well-stocked emergency kit can be a total lifesaver. But what should go inside? We’ve rounded up seven smart essentials every student should have on hand in 2025, from trusty flashlights to portable chargers, collapsible water bottles to survival-ready snacks. So, from navigating campus life, weekend trips, or last-minute study sessions, these must-haves will keep you prepared, confident, and ready to tackle anything life throws your way.