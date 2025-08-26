GOLD/FOREX
7 smart essentials to keep in your student emergency kit, UAE 2025

Essential gear for any situation: How to be well-prepared

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
We’ve rounded up seven smart essentials every student should have on hand in 2025, from trusty flashlights to portable chargers, collapsible water bottles to survival-ready snacks, apart from toiletries of course.
Shutterstock

Being a student in the UAE comes with its fair share of adventures and a few unexpected hiccups. From sudden power cuts to outdoor trips gone awry, having a well-stocked emergency kit can be a total lifesaver. But what should go inside? We’ve rounded up seven smart essentials every student should have on hand in 2025, from trusty flashlights to portable chargers, collapsible water bottles to survival-ready snacks. So, from navigating campus life, weekend trips, or last-minute study sessions, these must-haves will keep you prepared, confident, and ready to tackle anything life throws your way.

Also Read: 7 best backpacks for UAE students of all ages in 2025 — must-have back to school essentials

1) Best Water Container: Reliance Controls Products Aqua-Tainer

When it comes to staying prepared, hydration is non-negotiable—and the Reliance Controls Aqua-Tainer 7-Gallon Rigid Water Container makes it easy. Compact yet sturdy, this blue powerhouse holds enough water to keep students refreshed through long study sessions, school trips, or unexpected emergencies. Measuring 11.3 x 11 x 15.3 inches, it fits neatly in backpacks, lockers, or emergency kits without taking over. The rigid design prevents leaks and makes transport a breeze, while the secure spigot ensures quick, mess-free access to H2O whenever thirst strikes. A smart, practical addition to any student’s emergency essentials.

2) Best Flashlight: ThruNite Archer 2A V3 500 Lumens EDC Flashlight

Light up any situation with the ThruNite Archer 2A V3 500 Lumens EDC Flashlight—the pocket-sized tool for students. Powered by standard AA batteries, this LED torch delivers bright, reliable illumination whenever you need it, from late-night study sessions to unexpected power outages or outdoor adventures. Its compact design makes it easy to stash in backpacks or emergency kits, while the durable build ensures it can handle everyday knocks and drops. With multiple brightness modes and a beam that cuts through darkness, this flashlight is a must-have for anyone who likes to be prepared.

3) Best Solar Charger: BigBlue 28W Solar Charger with 3 USB Ports

Stay powered up anywhere with the BigBlue 28W Solar Charger, your on-the-go energy solution. Perfect for students, this solar panel packs three USB ports, letting you charge multiple devices at once—phones, power banks, or tablets—using the sun’s free energy. Lightweight, foldable, and durable, it fits easily into backpacks or emergency kits, making sure you’re never left in the dark when gadgets run low. So, if you’re on a campus adventure, caught in a power outage, or exploring the outdoors, this solar charger keeps your essentials alive. Smart, green, and totally reliable.

4) Best toolkit: Leatherman Skeletool

Meet the Leatherman Skeletool, a multi-tasking necessity every student’s emergency kit. Compact, lightweight, and surprisingly powerful, this tool packs pliers, screwdriver, and bottle opener—all in a package. Whether you need to fix a loose backpack strap, open a stubborn snack, or handle a quick DIY fix, the Skeletool has your back. Its stainless steel build ensures durability without weighing you down, making it perfect for dorms, classrooms, or outdoor adventures. Smart, portable, and endlessly handy, the Leatherman Skeletool turns everyday problems into easy wins—because who has time to fumble in a crisis?

5) Best Portable Charger: Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank

Never run out of juice with the Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank—a must-have for every student’s emergency kit. Packed with enough power to charge your phone, tablet, or even a small laptop multiple times, it’s the backup for long study sessions, campus adventures, or power outages. Compact yet mighty, this power bank fits easily in your backpack while keeping you connected, charged, and stress-free. With fast, reliable charging and a sleek, durable design, the Anker Prime ensures you’re never caught powerless. Study, stream, or scroll—this will keep your devices alive when it matters most.

6) Best Collapsible Water Bottle: Survivor Filter Clear Collapsible Water Bottle

Stay hydrated anywhere with the Survivor Filter Clear Collapsible Water Bottle—the combo of convenience and safety for students. Lightweight, foldable, and space-saving, it slips effortlessly into any backpack or emergency kit. But the magic is in the filter: even if you’re refilling from questionable sources, it removes impurities so you can sip safely. Perfect for campus days, outdoor adventures, or unexpected emergencies, this bottle keeps you refreshed without taking up precious space. Durable, practical, and smart, it’s a hydration hero ready to tackle anything life throws at you—just expand, fill, and drink worry-free.

7) Best Sleeping Bag: Active Era Sleeping Bag 

Be ready to crash anywhere with the Active Era Sleeping Bag—your cosy lifesaver for unexpected nights. Lightweight, easy to roll, and designed for comfort, it’s perfect for students juggling late-night study sessions, camping trips, or emergency situations. Don’t let chilly nights or surprise sleepovers slow you down—this sleeping bag keeps you warm and snug while saving precious backpack space. Durable, portable, and ready for action, it’s the ultimate companion when life throws curveballs. Whether it’s a last-minute adventure or an emergency, the Active Era Sleeping Bag ensures you always have a comfy spot to catch some Zs.

8) Best Clear Wipes: LDREAMAM Seventh Generation Free and Clear Wipes

Keep it clean and worry-free with LDREAMAM Seventh Generation Free and Clear Wipes—the lifesaver for students on the go. Hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and tough on messes but gentle on skin, these wipes are helpful. From accidental spills in the library to freshening up after gym class or outdoor adventures, they’ve got you covered. Safe, eco-friendly, and easy to stash in your backpack, they’re a must-have for any student emergency kit.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
